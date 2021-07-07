Rob Roberts: Harassment MP could face recall under Labour proposal
By Ione Wells
Westminster correspondent
- Published
Labour is proposing a change in the law that, if approved, could see Delyn MP Rob Roberts facing a recall petition and possible by-election.
He was suspended from Parliament for six weeks in May for sexual misconduct but did not face a petition.
This was because sexual harassment and bullying cases are dealt with by an independent panel under Commons rules.
If approved, Labour's proposal to end a so-called legal loophole could apply retrospectively to Mr Roberts.
The Independent Expert Panel found Mr Roberts had sexually harassed a member of his staff.
He was suspended for six weeks and has apologised, but said he would "continue to serve" his constituency.
He can return to the House Of Commons on Thursday to sit as an independent MP, as the Conservative whip was withdrawn from him in May.
Currently, automatic recall petitions on whether the MP should face a by-election are only triggered by cases looked at by the House of Commons Standards Committee, and where an MP is suspended for more than ten sitting days.
But complaints for bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct are investigated by the separate panel, and a petition is not triggered even if a similar suspension results.
UK government ministers are considering plugging this loophole in the rules so MPs suspended for sexual misconduct could in future face a recall petition in their seat.
However, BBC Wales understands that the UK government does not wish any changes to the rules to apply retrospectively to cases that have already been judged.
This would mean that MPs such as Rob Roberts would not face a recall petition even if the rules changed in future.
But senior Labour politicians including party leader Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner and Thangam Debbonaire have proposed a law change that would close this loophole and allow it to apply to previous cases.
It would mean that sitting MPs such as Rob Roberts MP, who received a six-week suspension for sexual harassment, could face a recall petition in their seats if Labour won the agreement of the Commons.
Labour have tabled a motion in Parliament to put forward these proposed changes, but there is not yet a set date for when it could be debated.