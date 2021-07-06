Covid: Hospital-related deaths prompt Wales-wide inquiry calls
The deaths of people who caught Covid in hospital show Wales needs its own inquiry into the pandemic, Senedd opposition leaders in have said.
Newyddion S4C revealed 1,860 patients "definitely" or "probably" infected in hospital died up to May 2021.
The figures, obtained through Freedom of Information requests, were raised at first minister's question time.
The Conservatives and Plaid Cymru again called for a Wales-specific inquiry into coronavirus.
The Welsh government will participate in a UK-wide inquiry, but Conservative group leader Andrew RT Davies said that was "the wrong decision".
"One-in-three people in certain health boards were acquiring the Covid virus in a hospital setting because of the decisions taken here in Wales," he said.
"People will be bemused that you're not prepared to put yourself under the spotlight of scrutiny."
'Specific focus on Wales'
Plaid Cymru health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said: "I think, in all honesty, that opens you up to the charge of ducking scrutiny."
Standing in for Mark Drakeford, Trefnydd (government business minister) Lesley Griffiths said the first minister had agreed to a four-nation inquiry because it would examine the "inter-dependencies" between the nations of the UK.
The Welsh government expected "chapters to have a specific focus on Wales", she said.
She said "far too many people have died".
"We have done everything we can, obviously, as have the hospitals and care homes themselves to keep the virus out," she added.
"But of course it doesn't stop at the door of hospitals. It doesn't stop at the door of care homes."
Hospitals were like "a small town", adding: "You are unable to stop the virus coming in, unfortunately."