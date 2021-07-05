Covid: Wales will need to learn to live with coronavirus, health minister says
- Published
Wales is going to have to "learn to live with" coronavirus, the nation's health minister has said.
Eluned Morgan spoke ahead of the UK government's expected announcement that it will scrap most Covid restrictions in England.
The Welsh government is yet to reveal its next moves, but Ms Morgan said they could be announced a week on Wednesday.
She said they were weighing up the risks of catching Covid with "other harms" caused by lockdown.
The Welsh government is increasingly confident the current Covid wave will cause less serious illness than before due to mass vaccination.
But the minister said the Welsh government would not move to a "political deadline that has been set out artificially" by the UK government for England.
It comes after a senior Welsh government politician said more of Wales' rules could move from being legal requirements to advice.
Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Wales - the health minister said it now stands at 95 cases per 100,000 people.
She added there had a been a small increase in the number of people in hospital in Wales with Covid in the last few days, numbering around 100.
"We believe vaccination has weakened the link between the virus and hospitalisation, even in the face of the new delta variant," the minister told a televised briefing.
On the possible easing of restrictions, she said Wales was still in a "very difficult situation because the case numbers are increasing exponentially".
However, she added: "We need to understand that we are going to learn to live with this with this illness.
"And we are going to have to adapt as a society to a situation where we will be exposed to an extent to this new variant, and to coronavirus more generally."
Can you spot any difference?
"People must begin to learn to live with this virus", Downing Street is briefing journalists in England.
"We are going to learn to live with this illness," according to Wales' Health Minister Eluned Morgan.
Remarkably similar language - radically different approaches to lifting restrictions.
The expectation is that England will do away with the vast majority of Covid rules on 19 July, whilst Scotland is aiming to get rid of most of its regulations on 9 August.
But in Wales, where transmission of the virus is at its lowest compared to the other UK nations, there is still no mention of a timescale, let alone any indication of whether we're heading in the same direction.
The Welsh government's cabinet will meet several times over the next 10 days to pore over the data, with particular focus on the impact on hospitals, ahead of an announcement next week, perhaps as early as Wednesday 14 July.
If the pressure on hospitals remains low, there will be huge political pressure on ministers to articulate what learning to live with the virus actually means.
Because as it stands, we're none the wiser.
Ms Morgan said that having seen a "weakening" of the link between cases and hospital admissions, "we also have to understand that there are other harms that we need to consider and, in particular, the mental health situation, the economic situation, the social situations that people find themselves in".
"We'll be considering those in the next few days," she added.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm on Monday that he is confident the majority of the remaining Covid restrictions in England can be lifted from 19 July.
Making face masks voluntary and ending social distancing rules are expected to be included in his announcement.
On whether Wales would follow England, Ms Morgan said that "in an ideal world we would like to move together", but added: "If it's not right for Wales, we won't be doing that."
"We've responded to local circumstances and we will continue to do that," she said.
"We will be driven by the data as I've mentioned earlier, not by any political deadline that has been set out artificially, which, time and time again in England has been set and then missed.
"So we're not going down that route."
Despite low rates of Covid admissions, NHS Wales Chief Executive Andrew Goodall said the NHS was struggling to "catch its breath" with a backlog of planned operations due to continued Covid-control measures.
He told Monday's briefing that 86% of hospital beds in Wales were occupied at the end of last week, with the vast majority of admissions unrelated to Covid.
"Demand for urgent and emergency care is back to pre-pandemic levels, and at times it is even busier," Dr Goodall said.