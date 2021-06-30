Eight-storey union flag planned for Cardiff UK-government building
An eight-storey tall union flag is to be placed on the new UK government office building in Cardiff city centre.
Cardiff council officers have approved planning permission for the 32m-high (105ft), 9m-wide vinyl sign.
It will be attached to the windows of the corner of the building, which is home to the HMRC's tax offices in the Welsh capital and is located in the redeveloped Central Square district.
The UK government has been asked to comment.
Named Ty William Morgan/William Morgan House, the building houses a number of departments including the HMRC tax service previously based in Ty Glas, and the UK government's Wales Office.
It will have capacity to host full UK cabinet meetings. Prior to the pandemic there were plans for 4,000 to work there.
A planning official ruled that although the sign would be large, "it would be appropriately proportioned in relation to the overall scale of the building".
They said it would "consist of separate graphics applied to each individual window opening and not be applied to the stone cladding between the window openings".
A large scale advertisement had been previously approved in the area, a council report said, at Millennium Plaza.
The official found the sign would not have any "adverse amenity impact".