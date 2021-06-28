Covid-safety measures in Welsh schools to be localised
- Published
Covid safety measures in schools are to be localised in Wales.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles said new "frameworks" will be set up to allow measures like social distancing, face masks and testing to be dropped or reinstated, according to risk.
It does not mean the measures will be totally scrapped.
But Mr Miles said they will look to "gradually ease" them, with schools operating as "normally" as possible in the autumn.
It comes as coronavirus cases in Wales continue to rise, with significant differences between some parts of the country.
Latest three-day rolling number of cases across schools in north Wales is at an average of 26 new cases a day, which is higher than at the peak of the second Covid wave in Wales in December.
It compares to just eight cases a day in Swansea Bay health board area, and less than one case a day across Powys.
Mr Miles told a press conference that the framework will set out a "range of safety measures depending on the risk category", based on low, moderate, high and very high-risk.
The system will also apply to universities and colleges.
He also said he wanted to avoid "a disproportionate number" of pupils self-isolating.
"While class or year 'bubbles' have played an important role over the last year, we need to ensure that settings distinguish between 'bubbles' on the one hand, and personal contact with cases on the other," he said.