DVLA: Minister refuses to say if he scrapped strike deal
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
A UK minister has twice refused to answer questions about whether he scrapped a deal that could have ended an industrial dispute at the DVLA.
Workers at the agency in Swansea are on strike over Covid-safety concerns.
The PCS union says that a deal had been on the table but was scuppered at the last minute.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps accused the union of switching to demands over pay, and said millions had been invested to make the DVLA safe.
A coronavirus outbreak was declared at the DVLA, a vehicle licensing agency overseen by the UK government, in the Clase area of Swansea last December after 352 cases in four months.
By April DVLA sites in the city, which employ 6,000 people, had recorded more than 500 Covid cases since last September.
Walkouts have taken place since April. The union said 700 were going on the latest three-day strike, ending on Thursday, with another walkout planned for next week.
According to the union, the agreement had included a one off payment of £200 and a phased return for staff who have been on paid leave during the pandemic.
Gower Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi told the Commons that two weeks ago PCS and the agency had reached a deal to end the dispute.
"In a development, unprecedented in 20 years of civil service negotiations, the department subsequently reneged on a deal, much of which they had written themselves, with no word of explanation," she said.
Ms Antoniazzi accused the government of an "ideological refusal" to find a resolution, and asked: "Are PCS right in believing that the deal was scuppered at the last minute after the direct intervention of the secretary of state?"
Mr Shapps did not address the question, but said the strike was unnecessary.
He said the industrial action is "reported to be about safety when in fact £4.7m has been invested within the DVLA to make it Covid safe".
"An additional building has been rented, air conditions has been changed so the air comes directly in from the outside."
He accused the union of switching from safety "to demands about pay and demands about holidays which have nothing to do with being Covid secure".
Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon asked Mr Shapps again if he or his department "pulled the deal", but Mr Shapps did not provide an answer to the Labour frontbencher.
"The fact of the matter is, the safety concerns have been signed off by Public Health Wales, by the Health and Safety Executive, by the Welsh government, by the UK government," he said.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka accused Mr Shapps of "cowardice" and "repeatedly" refusing to answer MPs questions.
"His attempt to shift the blame on to hard working staff at the DVLA for the current impasse is consistent with a minister who lacks the courage to admit what he has done," he said, calling for the original deal to be put "back on the table".
The Department for Transport was asked for comment.