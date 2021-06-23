Rob Roberts: Ministers will not hold vote to expel suspended MP
By Ione Wells
BBC Wales Westminster correspondent
- Published
UK ministers are not planning to hold a vote on removing Rob Roberts from the Commons, BBC Wales has been told.
Mr Roberts is due back from his six-week suspension for sexual harassment in two weeks' time.
There have been calls for the Conservatives to take action to remove the Tory politician from the Commons.
BBC Wales understands the UK government does not want to "undermine" the decision of the panel which found he harassed an employee.
The Independent Expert Panel, which recommended to MPs that Mr Roberts be suspended, could have recommended an expulsion.
A former employee of Mr Roberts had told BBC Wales in May that Mr Roberts had repeatedly propositioned him and asked him to be "less alluring".
In recent years MPs who have been suspended for more than ten sitting days in the Commons have faced a recall petition, which can lead to a by-election.
Mr Roberts' sanction has not triggered such a petition.
This is because it was recommended by the Independent Expert Panel, which does not trigger the same rule because it is not a parliamentary committee.
Senior politicians in both the Conservatives and Labour have said this "loophole" needs to be closed.
While the UK government does not want to table a motion to expel the MP from the House of Commons, it is understood to be looking for a way to change the rules without having to make a new law.
That would mean future suspensions for harassment or bullying judged by the panel could trigger a recall petition.
BBC Wales was also told ministers believe a motion to expel the MP could still be brought forward by opposition parties in the Commons.
On Wednesday the prime minister's press secretary said Boris Johnson agreed Mr Roberts's behaviour was "unacceptable" but would not say whether or not he agreed with cabinet ministers that he should resign.
Both the Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg and Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick have said Mr Roberts should quit.
When asked if the MP would permanently lose the Conservative party whip, she said it had been "suspended", meaning he currently sits as an independent MP, and further decisions would be a matter for the chief whip.
She did not say whether or not Downing Street was considering a motion of expulsion.
Mr Roberts is still a member of the Conservative Party, which has said his membership is "under review".