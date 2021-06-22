Wales transport: Freeze on all new road building projects
- Published
All new road-building projects in Wales are being frozen while the Welsh government conducts a review.
It would mean plans for the Deeside "Red Route", the Llandeilo bypass, and a third Anglesey crossing would be put on hold.
Projects that already have diggers in the ground, such as the Heads of the Valleys Road, will continue.
Ministers want to shift money from new roads to maintaining existing routes and investing in public transport.
Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters is due to announce the review in the Senedd on Tuesday afternoon.
Friends of the Earth Cymru has called for a ban on new roads in Wales.
Asked on the BBC Politics Wales programme recently whether there should be a ban, Climate Change Minister Julie James said: "It's tempting, isn't it, to say, 'of course we won't build new roads', but there are really complex issues here around air quality, what traffic routes people take, how many cars on the road and so on."
The Welsh government picked a preferred route for a new Menai crossing in 2018, although a government minister later said the scrapping of the Wylfa Newydd nuclear power plant scheme had weakened its case.
Plans for the red route dual carriageway in Deeside - which would see the A548 upgraded and a new link built with the A55 to tackle congestion - have sparked opposition for cutting through ancient woodland.
Meanwhile, the Llandeilo bypass had already been delayed to 2025. It was included in a deal with Plaid Cymru for the 2017-18 budget.
Wales is aiming to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Transport is Wales' third-largest source of the gases driving climate change, according to advisers at the independent Climate Change Committee.
In a December 2020 report, the committee said transport emissions fell by 2% between 2016 and 2018 but overall emissions "have remained virtually flat since 1990."
The Welsh government's new transport strategy - Llwybr Newydd - said Wales' transport emissions "must be roughly halved between 2020 and 2030 from six to three million tonnes" of carbon dioxide.
It adds: "Whilst electric vehicles may provide the biggest emissions savings, this is unlikely to be the main source of savings until the late 2020s and possibly later."
New cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will not be sold in the UK from 2030.
The government's strategy says other measures will also be needed, including a target of 30% of the workforce working remotely and an increase in people using public transport, walking and cycling.
Around 32% of all journeys are currently made by public transport, walking and cycling - the government's target is to increase that share to 45% by 2040.
Wales has seen a huge drop in public transport journeys as a result of the pandemic.
In the year to March 2021, 24 million bus journeys were made in Wales - a 73% drop compared to the previous year.
Transport for Wales also saw an 84% drop in rail passenger journeys in the past financial year - down from 31.8 million in 2019/20 to 5 million in 2020/21.