Covid: Italy to impose Covid-19 quarantine on UK travellers
- Published
Italy is to introduce a five-day Covid-19 quarantine for travellers from the UK from Saturday amid growing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant.
The move could affect Welsh football fans making a last-minute trip to Rome to watch their team play the Italians in Euro 2020 on Sunday at 17:00 BST.
The Italian government said UK travellers will also be required to have mandatory Covid-19 tests.
Wales' first minister, Mark Drakeford, has warned the UK is at the start of a third Covid wave.
He and the Welsh government joined the Welsh FA in advising supporters against travelling to Italy and Azerbaijan, where Wales played their two opening games.
Italy, however, will also open the door to USA, Canada, Japan and the EU, if they have a green pass showing they have been vaccinated or recently tested negative, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday.
A ban on people arriving from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will remain in place, he added.
The new measures will come into force on Saturday, with Italy following in the footsteps of France, Austria and Germany, which have already introduced varying curbs on those entering from the UK.