M4 relief road: Planning protection for axed road scheme scrapped
- Published
A legal notice dating back to the 1990s that obliged councils to protect the route of the shelved M4 relief road has been scrapped.
It follows the Welsh government's decision in 2019 not to build the M4 relief road because of its environmental and financial cost.
A deputy minister said it showed the government's commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of Wales' roads.
But the Welsh Conservatives said it was a "dark day for businesses".
The Welsh government move means the 14-mile (22.5km) route no longer has protection from development through the planning process.
Mark Drakeford's decision to axe the motorway scheme came despite a planning inspector concluding the case for the road was "compelling".
It had been supported by former first minister Carwyn Jones as a solution to relieve congestion on the Newport stretch of the M4.
Dating back to the 1990s and before the Senedd was formed, the road project had been opposed by environmentalists because of the route along the Gwent Levels.
Its £1.6bn cost and potential impact on the Welsh government's budget added to the political controversy.
UK government ministers have suggested they could build the M4 relief road themselves, despite trunk roads being controlled by officials in Cardiff, not London.
On Friday afternoon Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters said he had removed the TR111 notice for the relief road - first put in place in 1995.
"The removal of this TR111 protection potentially provides further opportunities for ongoing work to safeguard the future of the Gwent Levels," Mr Waters said, "and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protect biodiversity and reduce the carbon footprint of our transport network."
A commission set up to examine alternatives to the road proposed £800m should be invested in public transport.
It suggested making walking or cycling the "natural choice" for the first and last mile of public transport journeys and recommended establishing "a major cycleway" linking Cardiff and Newport.
It also recommended a now implemented 50mph speed limit.
Tory shadow transport minister Natasha Asghar, said: "Whilst unsurprising given Labour's misguided belief they can solve the problems on the M4 with a few cycle lanes and some extra traffic officers, this is a dark day for businesses across south Wales."
A Welsh government spokesman said: "These deeply unhelpful comments deliberately misrepresent the work to tackle congestion in the area.
"The South East Wales Transport Commission has made a series of recommendations to tackle congestion, including improved rail services and it's work has led to measures to improve traffic flow on the M4."