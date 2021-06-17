Covid: No major lockdown easing in Wales expected before July
Covid restrictions in Wales are unlikely to be significantly relaxed until July because of concern about the Delta variant, BBC Wales understands.
Welsh government sources are downplaying expectations ahead of a scheduled announcement by First Minister Mark Drakeford on Friday.
Ministers have been looking at permitting more people to meet indoors.
But, as cases rise, sources say there will not be big changes in the rules for the next four weeks.
Cabinet ministers met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest scientific evidence.
Restrictions on outdoor gatherings were eased earlier in June as part of a phased introduction of Alert Level One - the lowest level on the Welsh government's coronavirus control plan.
Ministers have been reviewing the situation before deciding whether other restrictions could be relaxed on 21 June.
Potential rule changes included allowing any six people to meet indoors, allowing more people to attend indoor events and re-opening ice skating rinks.
Mr Drakeford will announce the next steps in a press conference on Friday, but sources say only "minor" changes are likely.