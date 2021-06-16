Give young people free gym access, say Tories
Young people in Wales should be given free access to gyms and leisure centres, according to proposals being put forward by the Welsh Conservatives.
It has called for measures to boost participation in sport with Covid having a detrimental impact "at all levels".
The party is also calling for a 'Welsh Talent Sporting Fund' to help support elite athletes.
The Welsh government was asked for comment.
Tory Senedd members have triggered a vote on their calls in the Welsh Parliament for Wednesday afternoon, although it is not binding on Wales' ministers.
Gyms, leisure centres and fitness facilities in Wales were forced to close for much of the pandemic, but have been allowed to reopen since 3 May.
The Welsh Conservatives spokesperson for sport, Tom Giffard, said that sports clubs were often "the backbone of Welsh communities", but that many now needed help to recover in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
"It's vital Labour ministers now help them get back on their feet, starting with a 'Community Sport Bounce Back Fund' to boost participation and get young and old back on the sporting fields and facilities of Wales," he said.
"We also want to see greater investment in grassroots facilities, including a larger network of 3G and 4G synthetic turf pitches across the country, to ensure rain doesn't stop play even in the depths of a Welsh winter".
The Welsh government currently subsidises exercise sessions for people with or at risk of chronic conditions through The National Exercise Referral Scheme.
Research from the market research company, Statista, carried out in 2019, showed around 16% of adults in Wales used gyms or fitness classes at least once a month.
The government has pledged to invest in new sports facilities in Wales, such as 3G artificial pitches, and to promote equal access to sports.