Welsh women's football revamp heartbreaking, Senedd told
- Published
Plans to revamp the top flight of Welsh women's football have been criticised by members of the three main political parties in the Senedd.
Three clubs are being demoted from the top tier to be replaced by two other clubs - one of which is in the process of being set up.
MSs accused the Football Association of Wales (FAW) of a "heartbreaking" decision that lacked transparency.
They asked why performance on the pitch did not play more of a role.
The FAW has been asked for comment.
Abergavenny, Caerphilly's Cascade Ladies YC and Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies will drop to the second tier of the competition from the Welsh Premier Women's League.
They will be replaced by Barry Town United and The New Saints - the latter of which is in the process of forming its women's side.
The changes are part of the FAW's strategy to strengthen the domestic game in Wales.
There has been anger among some that well-established teams have been replaced with one that does not yet exist. Abergavenny had finished fourth in the league.
Three Members of the Senedd (MSs) criticised the plans in the Welsh Parliament on Tuesday.
They asked the Welsh government to take a stance on the changes and to ask the FAW to reconsider - a minister said a colleague would be meeting with the organisation.
Welsh Conservative South Wales East member Laura Anne Jones said: "Teams across my region had been left disheartened and baffled by recent FAW announcements of which Welsh clubs are to be relegated."
She accused the FAW of a lack of transparency and a "equally bewildering lack of weight given to the sporting merit - the performance on the pitch".
Ms Jones said Abergavenny had achieved fourth in the league and were doing "very well against bigger clubs in the area".
"As the FAW, through the Sports Council for Wales, receives significant money from the Welsh Government, it is therefore right that the deputy minister now intervenes," she said.
"I, alongside many people across this chamber, will now ask that she asks for clarity from the FAW and that they relook at this process."
Plaid Cymru South Wales East MS Delyth Jewell said the teams affected were "proud and successful teams" and the decision had been "heartbreaking".
"Surely how teams perform on the pitch should be crucial to a decision like this," she said.
"This decision will have a significant impact on women's participation in football in these areas".
'United on this'
Labour Caerphilly MS Hefin David said "the FAW's ineptitude had done the service in this chamber of bringing together the Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and the Labour party".
"We are united on this", he said, saying other members had also expressed their worries
"We have got grave concerns about the effect this will have on grassroots football on South Wales East, which will have no representation in the women's premier league," Mr David said.
Lesley Griffiths, the minister for Welsh government business known as the Trefnydd, said it was a matter for the FAW as the national governing body for football.
But she said the deputy minister for arts and sport Dawn Bowden had asked her officials to meet with the FAW and to provide her with further information.
"I will ask her to make a statement to the chamber following that further information," Ms Griffiths added.
The head of women's football at the FAW, Lowri Roberts, said a week ago that she sympathised with the clubs involved but said the restructure was about the development of the women's game at large in Wales.