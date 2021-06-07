Covid: All adults in Wales to be offered first jab by Monday
All adults in Wales will have been offered a first Covid jab by the start of next week, the Welsh government has said.
If reached, it would mean the target would have been met six weeks ahead of schedule.
Ministers pledged to offer all adults second doses by the end of September.
Wales is ahead of other UK nations for first doses but behind England and Scotland for people fully vaccinated.
First Minister Mark Drakeford promised the second jab programme would be as quick as the first, if supplies allowed.
Research has suggested the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs are highly effective against the variant identified in India after two doses.
Figures show 2.18 million people, or 86% of the adult population, have had a first dose and almost 1.25 million have had a second dose.
Wales' case rate on Monday was 9.4 cases per 100,000, still within the range of seven to 10 that it has been in since the start of May.
Along with other UK nations, Wales had committed to offering a first dose to all over-18s by the end of July.
At a press conference Mr Drakeford suggested booster jabs and vaccines for secondary school children could take place in the autumn.
He said a booster vaccine programme might be required then because "we still don't know a lot about coronavirus".
"We still don't know how long natural immunity lasts, people who've had the illness and had some immunity, we don't know when that begins to wane," he said.
At the weekend UK regulators approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use with 12-15 year olds.
Officials on the UK Joint Committee On Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) now have to consider how to move forward.
Mr Drakeford said the Welsh government would follow its advice, and said work was starting to see how vaccination"for coronavirus to young people in secondary schools" may be offered in the autumn, "if that is what the JCVI recommend".
No Welsh 'freedom day'
Mr Drakeford also said the Welsh government would not lift every restriction on 21 June, even if they were all lifted in England.
And he said there were no plans for a "freedom day" when the final coronavirus restrictions are lifted in Wales.
The UK government has set 21 June as a possible date for lifting the final restrictions in England.
Mr Drakeford said: "We are well into the restoration of freedoms in Wales and we have been restoring freedoms in Wales since February.
"We will continue to do it in exactly that step-by-step way in which, as we become more confident that the public health position in Wales warrants it, then we will restore freedoms without running the risk that everything we have achieved together can go backwards."
'Breaking the link between illness and hospital'
The first minister said he was "very confident" the vaccination programme was "effectively breaking the link between illness and hospitalisation" where the Kent, or Alpha, variant was concerned.
But more time was needed, he said, to assess whether the vaccine was as effective in reducing hospital admissions for those affected by the Indian, or Delta, variant.
"The numbers of people needing hospitalisation in hotspots elsewhere in the United Kingdom is low.
"But there are some indications that it's not as low as it would have been had that variant not arrived in the United Kingdom, so that's partly why we delayed for two weeks to get better evidence," he said.
"If the evidence shows that two doses of the vaccine is as effective in breaking the link for that new variant, then that will tell us something important for planning ahead".
There have been 97 cases of the Delta variant in Wales, with 54 cases in the Conwy county area.
'Increase in non-attendance rates'
It comes as the Welsh government published a strategy that said over the past month there had been an increase in "non-attendance rates" across Wales.
It said this could be "due to transport issues, being unable to reschedule appointments easily, responsibilities such as child care and out-of-pocket expenses incurred, incorrect patient contact details, access and logistical issues, in addition to lack of confidence and trust in the vaccination".
Groups who may have "particular difficulties" include homeless people, those from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups, people with disabilities, asylum seekers and refugees, and single parents, the strategy said.
However Mr Drakeford said the vaccine uptake between certain groups was "closing".