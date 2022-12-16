Plaid Cymru chief executive Carl Harris leaves job
The chief executive of Plaid Cymru, Carl Harris, has left his job.
He was appointed in July 2021, having spent time as the party's head of strategy and chief of staff in leader Adam Price's constituency office.
Plaid chairman Marc Jones wrote to party members saying they would be updated in the new year about "the organisational structure".
Mr Harris said it had been an "honour" to campaign with Plaid's "talented staff and dedicated activists".
"It has been a privilege to work for Plaid Cymru on both a local and national level," he said.
"I wish the party every success in the future."