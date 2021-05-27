Llew Smith: Tributes after former Blaenau Gwent MP dies aged 77
Tributes have been paid to "radical socialist" Llew Smith, who has died of cancer aged 77.
Mr Smith was MP for Blaenau Gwent from 1992 to 2005 and before that a South Wales East MEP from 1984.
The former Welsh Labour politician had also worked as a miner and was a strong opponent of devolution.
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford paid tribute to him, saying: "Llew was a radical socialist in the Blaenau Gwent tradition."
"As a Member of the European Parliament and the Member of Parliament for Blaenau Gwent, Llew was a fierce advocate for the communities he represented.
"He was firm in his beliefs, and never shied from speaking out on the important issues of the day," he said.
Mr Smith campaigned for a no vote in the run-up to the 1997 devolution referendum.
He continued to campaign against further powers for the then Welsh assembly after the institution was set up.
Mr Smith often criticised the level of investment in to Cardiff Bay, claiming it detracted from more deprived areas such as his own Blaenau Gwent seat.
A campaigning MP, Mr Smith opposed the private finance initiative and nuclear weapons.
He also branded Plaid Cymru "fundamentally racist" in a row over English people moving to Wales.
'Stayed the course'
When he stepped down from Westminster in 2002, he said: "I'm not old Labour or new Labour - I'm just Labour, I'm a socialist.
"The ideas which I stood for when I was elected I've actually kept to. I've stayed the course."
Current Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith tweeted: "Llew will be missed by many. He was a well-respected MP who battled for the constituency against the Conservatives every day.
"He was very sure of his principles and did his best by Blaenau Gwent."