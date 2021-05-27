Rob Roberts: Commons leader calls on MP to stand down
Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has increased the pressure on Conservative MP Rob Roberts to resign.
He said it would be "honourable" for the Delyn MP to stand down after an investigation found he sexually harassed an employee.
The report recommended he be suspended for six weeks.
Parliamentary rules mean the ruling does not trigger a recall petition which can force a by-election, as it can do in other cases.
Mr Rees-Mogg was addressing MPs, who are due to vote on the suspension recommendation shortly.
He said he was concerned about the "discrepancy" and he wanted to deal with it "in the most straight forward way possible".
The Commons leader said: "Following a case of this severity, in which it would be honourable for a member to stand down after the withdrawal of the whip, we need to look at whether the process is striking the right balance between independence, protecting the confidentiality of complainants, and ensuring consistent outcomes across different types of conduct case."
'Frankly ridiculous'
Mr Rees-Mogg has asked the chairman of the independent panel that investigated Mr Roberts to make recommendations.
He said he did not agree with those who said that Parliament's rules contained a loophole, saying they were designed to keep the names of staff anonymous when they complained about sexual misconduct by MPs.
But he said they were not "proportionate", saying it was "frankly ridiculous" that MPs who misuse envelopes could face more serious sanctions that those guilty of sexual harassment.
Mr Roberts has been asked to comment.