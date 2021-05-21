Welsh election: New Plaid Cymru Senedd members get frontbench roles
- Published
With more than half of the 13 Plaid Cymru Senedd members newly elected this month, some have been given major frontbench roles by leader Adam Price.
They include economy spokesman South Wales West MS Luke Fletcher while Mid and West Wales MS Cefin Campbell will speak on agriculture and rural affairs.
South Wales West MS Sioned Williams has the social justice and equalities job.
Heledd Fychan, representing the South Wales Central region, leads on culture, sport and international affairs.
In other appointments, Rhys ab Owen, another new South Wales Central MS, is Plaid Cymru's constitution and justice spokesman, and Mabon ap Gwynfor, newly elected in Dwyfor Meirionnydd, takes over at housing and planning.
Another new Senedd member, representing South Wales East, is Peredur Owen Griffiths, who will speak in the chamber on communities and older people.
Re-elected Senedd member Sian Gwenllian remains party education spokeswoman, and will lead on the Welsh language as well as being responsible for party discipline as chief whip.
Llyr Gruffydd has the finance and local government position, Rhun ap Iorwerth health and social care and Delyth Jewell climate change, energy and transport.
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones was last week re-elected presiding officer, in charge of proceedings in the chamber.
Plaid Cymru is the third largest group in the Senedd, behind Labour and the Tories.
'New and positive dynamic'
Mr Price said Wales was now "entering a critical period of transition out of the pandemic".
"The actions the Labour Welsh government takes now will define our nation's future for the next generation," he said.
"That is why I'm determined that Plaid Cymru's Senedd team will scrutinise every announcement and piece of legislation with the detail they demand.
"With a combination of newly and re-elected members, the Plaid Cymru Group will bring a new and positive dynamic to Senedd proceedings.
"Where there is common ground, Plaid Cymru will always work with others for the benefit of our nation but when there is a lack of urgency and delivery we will hold the government's feet to the fire and demand better for Wales."