Freeport may happen in Wales without Drakeford's support, says Hart
The Welsh secretary has said UK ministers "can and if necessary will" deliver a freeport in Wales even if they cannot get Welsh government support.
Simon Hart says the Welsh government is currently the "only obstacle" to the project aimed at boosting trade.
Welsh ministers have raised concerns and have sought an agreement between the two governments on the plans.
The Conservative UK government is planning eight freeports in England and ministers have said they would like to open one in Wales.
The scheme would allow for goods to arrive in ports and be free of tax, unless they are moved elsewhere in the UK.
It means they can arrive and be sent abroad without charges being paid.
The UK had seven freeports between 1984 and 2012, including one in Cardiff.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has questioned whether a freeport could reduce standards or displace economic activity from other areas.
In the Commons on Wednesday two Welsh Conservative MPs called for a freeport to be established in or near their constituencies.
Bridgend MP Jamie Wallis told Mr Hart at Welsh questions that the "Port Talbot and Bridgend area could lend itself fantastically towards the establishment of the UK Government's first freeport in Wales".
Mr Hart said it was a "source of some frustration that we have yet to get it over the line".
"Now very clearly we would like to do that in collaboration with the Welsh government which is where the blockage currently resides but we can - and if necessary we will - proceed to deliver on our manifesto commitment come what may."
Later, he told the Commons: "It's a manifesto commitment, the only obstacle standing between us and delivering it is currently Welsh government".
Ynys Mon Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie made the case for a freeport on Anglesey shortly after at Prime Minister's Questions.
She said it would create "much needed skilled jobs and investment" and "protect our precious Welsh language and culture".
In reply, PM Boris Johnson said he would not express a preference for a location of a freeport.
However, he thanked Ms Crosby for her suggestion, saying: "Together with our Welsh Conservative colleagues she's helping apply the Vicks inhaler to the bunged up nostrils of the Welsh dragon."
A number of areas in Wales have expressed interest in gaining freeport status, such as Milford Haven in Pembrokeshire and Holyhead, Anglesey.
Last March Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford told MPs that his concerns on freeports were "resolvable" but that the ball was in UK ministers' court.
Some of the tax exemptions freeports use - including stamp duty, or its Welsh equivalent land transaction tax - are controlled by ministers in Cardiff, who sit in the Senedd, rather than those in Westminster.
The first minister said at the time: "We would look for joint decision-making given that devolved and non-devolved responsibilities are at stake in freeports, and again the UK government has agreed joint decision making with the Scottish government.
"Then we'd look for the same level of funding for a freeport in Wales as is being made available to all freeports in England.
"That's £25m available to a freeport in England, we'd expect to see the same level of funding for a freeport in Wales.
"If there is progress on those three things that conversation can certainly continue."