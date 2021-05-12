Wales election: Mark Drakeford expected to reshuffle his team57070300
- Published
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford is expected to reshuffle his ministerial team on Thursday.
It comes after Senedd members backed Mr Drakeford to continue leading the Welsh government after Labour won 30 of the 60 seats in last week's election.
He has to find another education minister after Liberal Democrat Kirsty Williams stood down ahead of the vote.
The new cabinet will need to meet soon after being formed to finalise Friday's Covid lockdown restrictions review.
Mr Drakeford is expected to govern alone, rather than bringing politicians from other parties into his new team, as Labour did previously when it won 30 seats at elections in 2003 and 2011.
So what can we expect from Thursday's reshuffle?
The election gives Mark Drakeford latitude to appoint a government that will lead Wales out of the pandemic.
Coalition partners do not need to be accommodated. A vacancy at education means one person fewer to sack.
Even so, there are a lot of moving parts to consider.
Aspiring Members of the Senedd (MS) yelling "pick me" are bound to be disappointed.
Mr Drakeford ran for the Welsh Labour leadership as a "bridge" to the future.
Blooding new talent would make good on that promise.
Deputy ministers who have given a good account of themselves are usually in line for a promotion.
On that basis, Lee Waters and Hannah Blythyn might hope the boss calls with good news.
Having been the government's law officer and point man on Brexit, Counsel General Jeremy Miles must surely be a candidate to lead a bigger Welsh Government department.
There's an argument against shifting the health and economy ministers at this stage of the pandemic.
But they are all-consuming jobs which Vaughan Gething and Ken Stakes have been doing for five years.
The prospects of some backbenchers are being talked up around Cardiff Bay, but if Mr Drakeford really rings the changes then some familiar faces might have to make way.
Lesley Griffiths has been in the cabinet for 10 years and was a deputy minister before that.
Jane Hutt has done an even longer stint and is one of Mr Drakeford's oldest friends in politics, as is Julie Morgan.
This reshuffle is happening while Labour enjoys its post-election glow, before the compromises of governing without a majority set in.
The new education minister has big calls to make, but hopefully that will not include closing schools again.
Even though pupils are back in class, there are strict rules in place and finely-balanced decisions ahead on whether face coverings and other measures can be ditched.
The system for deciding GCSE and A-levels in the absence of exams also needs urgent attention in view of concerns about the pressure on staff and pupils - above all last summer's results shambles can't be repeated.
As if that wasn't enough, the minister will be responsible for leading the biggest reform to education in decades.
The new curriculum is set to be introduced next year, though calls for a delay have become louder and a decision to do that would have to be made soon.
That's tied up with "catching up" and the impact of months out of school on children's learning - will the new curriculum help education to recover or is it too much for teachers and pupils to juggle?