Welsh Labour deputy Carolyn Harris quits as Starmer aide
Welsh Labour's deputy leader Carolyn Harris has resigned from her role as Sir Keir Starmer's parliamentary aide.
The Swansea East MP is standing down as the Labour leader's Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) - effectively his eyes and ears in the Commons.
It comes after the Labour frontbench shake-up in the wake of disappointing election results in England.
In a statement, Ms Harris said she looked forward to "supporting Keir the best way I can in the months ahead".
A row broke out on Saturday after Sir Keir sacked UK Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner as party chair and campaign coordinator.
He has since given her the job of shadowing Michael Gove at the Cabinet Office.
On Tuesday, Ms Harris said: "It has been the proudest moment of my career to co-chair the campaign that saw Keir Starmer elected as Labour leader, and to serve as his PPS for the past year.
"Stepping back from this role is the right thing at this moment, coming as it does after some trying personal times and an ever-increasing workload as deputy leader of Welsh Labour.
"I have enjoyed every minute, and look forward to supporting Keir the best way I can in the months ahead."
In March, Ms Harris said she had received "horrendous abuse" after a screenshot was shared on social media wrongly claiming to show her asleep in the House of Commons.