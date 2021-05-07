Welsh election results 2021: Key charts so far
- Published
Here are some of the key numbers in charts from the results of the Welsh Parliament election as they stand.
So far it has been a story of Labour holding its ground against challenges from the Conservatives and Plaid Cymru.
But the final make-up of the parties in the Senedd will not be known until final constituency and regional list seat results are announced when counting resumes on Saturday.
These are some of the things we know so far.
We've still a little way to go - including some results on Saturday. But just after 23:00 BST on Friday, Labour had 28 seats, with 12 results still to be declared.
After winning the final constituency to declare, Vale of Glamorgan, the party was counting on winning two or three list seats to give it the arithmetic for forming a government again.
With a dozen regional list seats left to declare, this is how the political map for the new Senedd looks. The seats which changed party are etched in black.
On the share of the vote in the constituencies, both Labour and the Conservatives improved on 2016. The Lib Dems were the biggest losers.
Key seats in the north
There were target seats in north Wales which were a pivotal point of Friday afternoon. Vale of Clwyd was taken by the Conservatives from Labour by just 366 votes following a recount. It dealt a blow but was not quite the convincing one the Tories might have hoped for. Shortly afterwards, Wrexham - another target seat for the Conservatives - was held by minister Lesley Griffiths, while Labour also held Delyn and Clwyd South.
Plaid loses Rhondda and fails to make gains
A disappointing day for Plaid Cymru was made worse by former leader Leanne Wood's crushing defeat in Rhondda. Labour won back the seat it lost to Ms Wood in 2016. She had been in the Senedd since 2003, previously as a regional list member.
There was no comfort either in the size of the defeat, as Plaid Cymru saw its vote drop by 19% in the constituency.
Ms Wood, in her speech, said the result did not change the need to work for a "better Wales and a better Rhondda".
Current Plaid leader Adam Price won Carmarthen East and Dinefwr with a reduced majority but, despite also holding onto Arfon, Ceredigion, Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Ynys Mon, Plaid failed to unseat Labour in its target, Llanelli.
Despite no gains, Mr Price said the party had increased its share of the vote and that all the evidence showed that its stance on independence "was a net positive" with voters.
Lib Dems lose constituency seat
The Lib Dems had just one Senedd seat left but Kirsty Williams, a former Welsh party leader and outgoing education minister, stepped down from frontline politics after holding the seat since 1999.
Local councillor and one-time regional AM William Powell was the candidate but the party lost a quarter of its vote, as the Conservatives won by 3,820 votes.
A decade ago, the party had five Senedd members. It is now pinning its hopes on Welsh party leader Jane Dodds winning a regional list seat. Otherwise, with no Welsh MPs in Westminster, the party faces oblivion in Wales.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the results in your area?
- VOTE: Why full results might take longer
- BBC: How to follow the election results
- WALES: Election results