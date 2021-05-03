Welsh election: Keir Starmer heads to Labour's Senedd battlegrounds
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will focus on key battlegrounds against the Conservatives when he campaigns in Wales on Tuesday.
Ahead of Thursday's Welsh Parliament election, the UK Labour leader will go to Vale of Clwyd, Delyn and Wrexham.
All three have been Labour seats since Welsh devolution in 1999 but were among won six Welsh gains the Tories made on Labour in the 2019 UK general election.
The Welsh Conservatives have pledged to "rebalance our economy".
Plaid Cymru said Labour had failed to meet targets on social progress, while the Welsh Lib Dems focused their campaign on west Wales.
Two days ahead of Thursday's poll, Sir Keir will ask voters to give Welsh Labour leader and current first minister Mark Drakeford "the tools he needs to finish the job".
Labour's UK leader said Mr Drakeford has "been cautious and considered in the pandemic, always following the science and keeping Wales safe".
"Welsh Labour will deliver jobs, a new medical school and a new national forest to north Wales, building a fairer and more prosperous future," he added.
The incumbent first minister, meanwhile, is visiting the constituencies of Rhondda, Llanelli and Bridgend.
Bridgend is held by the Conservatives in Westminster but Labour in the Senedd, while Plaid Cymru is hoping to capture Llanelli from Labour.
Plaid holds Rhondda - which Labour is campaigning to win back - and Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid's Senedd campaign director, accused Labour of having "good intentions but bad governance".
"They set admirable targets to eradicate child poverty and tackle the climate crisis, only to miss them due to their lack of ambition and economic competence," said Ms Saville Roberts, who is campaigning in Aberconwy on Tuesday.
She said the party had "fully-costed plans to offer free school meals to all primary pupils, free childcare from 24 months, a weekly child payment for the families who need it the most and a council tax cut for the poorest households".
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party that can command the support of a majority of MSs will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Senedd have? MSs pass laws on aspects of life in Wales such as health, education and transport - and have some tax powers.
Meanwhile, the Welsh Conservatives' Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies is also in north Wales on Tuesday.
"Welsh Conservatives will rebuild and rebalance our economy, so that we can level-up across the whole of Wales with new technology, new investment and 65,000 new jobs," he said.
"Only by voting Welsh Conservative this Thursday - on both the Senedd constituency and regional ballots - can we tackle our creaking infrastructure and fragile economy, and create jobs, prosperity and opportunity for people in Wales."
Meanwhile, the Welsh Liberal Democrat leader will be in Ceredigion on Tuesday.
"The last year has brought into sharp focus the significant challenges in our rural economy," said Jane Dodds.
"From poor digital and transport connectivity, housing costs, and the challenges of running small businesses, rural Wales faces a difficult period ahead.
"Welsh Liberal Democrats are fighting this election with pledges to invest in tackling broadband and mobile phone connectivity to help both businesses and those choosing to work remotely."
