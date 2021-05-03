Wales election: Parties begin last week of campaigning for Senedd
- Published
Parties have begun their last week of campaigning for the Senedd elections, with senior figures travelling across Wales.
Plaid Cymru's Adam Price accused Welsh Labour of having a "woeful economic legacy".
The Conservatives' Andrew RT Davies said anything other than a vote for his party would allow "separatists in through the back door".
Labour's Mark Drakeford is campaigning in south Wales.
Meanwhile Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds is in Wrexham.
Voters go to the polls in the Welsh Parliament elections on 6 May.
SIGN UP FOR WALES ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage
Mr Price was campaigning in Ystrad Mynach outside the site of car parts firm Kautex Textron, where more than 200 jobs are at risk.
He claimed the Welsh Labour government had not been "proactive enough".
"They should be in there talking to these companies in the Welsh manufacturing sector, that are facing a bit of a perfect storm at the moment with Brexit and Covid, in order to identify where the threats are," he said.
There had been "one economic plan" from Welsh Labour.
"It's all been about just looking to salvation from companies coming in from outside, that's not going to build the economic foundation for the future.
"We've got to shift the focus from just relying on foreign-owned companies coming in for a while - we've got to invest in our own homegrown businesses."
Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Mr Davies is campaigning in the Vale of Glamorgan on Monday.
He said only by voting for his party on both regional and constituency ballots "can we deliver a strong economic recovery in a stronger union - anything else benefits the Welsh nationalists who are seeking to do a deal with Labour after the election".
"We can't put this at risk with a protest vote on Thursday," he said.
"I can understand people's anger and frustration as the architects of devolution - Labour - have failed to deliver on their promises over the past 22 years and often chosen to be different just for the sake of being different."
He added: "This election is too important and we can't allow the separatists in through the back door."
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party that can command the support of a majority of MSs will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Senedd have? MSs pass laws on aspects of life in Wales such as health, education and transport - and have some tax powers.
Welsh Labour's deputy leader Carolyn Harris said the polls were "clear - this election is a fight between Welsh Labour and the Tories. A vote for Plaid Cymru risks a Tory Welsh government".
"The message is clear - if you value it, vote for it. And that's why we'll be urging people across Wales to back Welsh Labour right until polls close on Thursday."
The Welsh Liberal Democrats said they were focusing on the "health recovery".
Leader Jane Dodds, who is in Llanidloes and Wrexham on Monday, said: "We owe the NHS so much, we are pledging a proper pay rise for front-line nurses as well as a commitment to pay all social care staff the real living wage.
"Welsh Lib Dems understand the stress and pressure that our NHS heroes are under and we want to support put healthcare staff, not just through a pay rise but by investing in new staff and new technology to benefit both staff and patents," she said.
- BASICS: Simple guide to the Senedd election
- POLICY GUIDE: Who should I vote for?
- FIRST TIME: Will 16-year-olds vote?