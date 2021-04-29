Welsh election: Tory Clwyd South candidate apologises over Covid 'mistakes'
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
A Welsh Conservative candidate said she is "deeply sorry" for meeting her local party chairman in the official's home near Wrexham.
A local resident has said he saw Clwyd South's Barbara Hughes go into the home of Jane Newton earlier this month.
Ms Hughes was also alleged to have travelled in a car with Ms Newton while canvassing, against party guidelines.
"I want to apologise for these mistakes," she said.
"And regardless of the circumstances, I was in the wrong.
"I understand the seriousness of my actions and I am deeply sorry."
A Welsh Conservative spokesman said the party had spoken to Ms Hughes "to remind her of the importance of sticking to campaigning guidelines".
The statement was issued after BBC Wales put the claims to the Welsh Conservatives, including that Ms Hughes had taken part in meetings at the private home of Ms Newton.
A local resident sad they had seen Ms Hughes enter Ms Newton's home in Isycoed, near Wrexham, around 15 April.
Under Covid rules in Wales households are not allowed to mix indoors.
The resident said that they also saw the candidate in a car with Ms Newton on 19 April.
On that date Ms Hughes said on Facebook she had picked up "Jane" to "canvass in Corwen/Cynwyd Llandrillo".
Welsh government rules say campaigners should "avoid travelling in a car with anyone beyond their household or support bubble".
Conservative Party guidance goes further, saying candidates "must not travel in a car with anyone beyond their household or support bubble".
The resident, who said they had voted for the Conservatives in the past, said: "Ordinarily if it were just a private individual breaking the rules it's none of my business.
"When aspiring politicians are doing it's something quite else."
"You've got somebody who wants to represent the area in parliament, who can't even abide by the rules," he added.
Ms Newton was asked for comment.
Other candidates in Clwyd South are:
- Jeanette Bassford-Barton, UK Independence Party
- Leena Farhat, Liberal Democrat
- Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru
- Jonathon Harrington, Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party
- Mandy Jones, Reform UK
- Ken Skates, Labour
