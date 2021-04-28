Covid passport app would need to be UK-wide, says Mark Drakeford
- Published
Plans for an app that would allow people to show if they have had a Covid vaccine need to involve all parts of the UK, Wales' first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford was responding to comments from Transport Secretary Grant Shapps who said officials are working on such an app.
The first minister said the application would need to conform with Welsh laws and be bilingual.
The UK government was asked for comment.
Mr Shapps told Sky News that the UK government was working on "an NHS application" which would show "that you've had a vaccine, or that you've had testing".
"I'm working internationally with partners across the world to make sure that system can be internationally recognised."
The UK government said the NHS app - which provides a means to book appointments in England and is not currently used in Wales - is being considered as part of a "digital route" to demonstrate individuals' "Covid status".
The European Union is working on its own digital certificates.
Under current plans the UK government may resume overseas travel for people in England from 17 May - with a traffic light system to assess the risk of travelling to specific countries.
The Welsh government has said it is in discussions with the UK government on the matter.
Whether or not Mr Drakeford gets to help implement a Covid-passport system will depend on the result of the Welsh Parliament election, which is taking place on 6 May, and if he returns to power.
"I have for many weeks raised in the weekly meeting we have with Michael Gove and the other first ministers the need to make sure that the development of that app is equally available in all parts of the United Kingdom," said Mr Drakeford.
"Here in Wales, it would need to conform with the laws in Wales. It would need to be bilingual, as well as available in English.
"That development has to involve officials of governments across the United Kingdom, and it has to have an outcome that allows the whole of the United Kingdom to act together on this matter."
Mr Drakeford had a meeting with Mr Gove, the UK government's cabinet office minister, on Wednesday and hoped to "hear what progress has been made."
"If they're required for international travel, and you're travelling on a British passport, then anyone who lives in the United Kingdom should have equal access to the facilities that will be needed to allow that travel to happen," added Mr Drakeford.
A UK government spokesman said: "The government is working on providing individuals with the means to demonstrate their Covid status easily - through a digital route as well as a route for people who don't have access to a smart phone. Security and privacy will be at the core of our approach.
"Use of the NHS app is being considered as part of the digital route."
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party that can command the support of a majority of MSs will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Senedd have? MSs pass laws on aspects of life in Wales such as health, education and transport - and have some tax powers.
Who can vote? Anyone who lives in Wales, is registered to vote and aged 16 or over on 6 May is eligible.
What was the political reaction?
The Welsh Liberal Democrats said it opposed "any form of passport of certificate for accessing venues or services".
"The introduction of these would not only be divisive and discriminatory but unworkable and illiberal" said a spokesperson.
"Plans to use the NHS app would discriminate against anyone who neither has, nor can afford, a smartphone."
- POLICY GUIDE: Who should I vote for?
- BASICS: A simple guide to the Welsh election
- COVID AND ELECTIONS: Behind the politics of the pandemic