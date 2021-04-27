Welsh election: Labour manifesto more modest, say experts
By Daniel Davies
BBC Wales political correspondent
- Published
Labour's Senedd election manifesto is offering more modest promises than its two main rivals, experts say.
It is based on a "cautious" prediction about the size of the budget compared to the Conservatives and Plaid Cymru, a Cardiff University study found.
However, all three of the parties' proposals lack detail, according to the fiscal analysis research team.
The academics say parties have not said enough about "tough choices" facing them if are in power after 6 May.
The analysis compared the likely cost of manifesto promises with forecasts for the Welsh Government's budget of around £17bn, the size of which is mostly set in Westminster.
It found Labour had taken a "very different approach" to the Tories and Plaid, with "quite modest" new spending proposals and no specific commitments on day-to-day funding for schools and the NHS.
"I think it's probably indicative of them being cautious in terms of the prospects for the Welsh budget," said Guto Ifan of the analysis team.
Conservative promises to cut taxes, on top of new spending pledges, "overshoot our projected increase in the size of the Welsh budget", Mr Ifan said.
A Welsh Tory government would need more cash from the UK government - something the analysis says is "likely" - or would have to cut other areas to pay for its promises.
Plaid's plans assume the budget will grow faster, which Mr Ifan said was "optimistic but not unreasonable".
Unlike the other parties, Plaid was offering big commitments in areas outside the NHS and schools "in a relatively tight budget".
The three parties have been asked to respond.
