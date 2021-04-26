Senedd election: Wales' lockdown easing made possible by UK says PM
The road out of lockdown in Wales has been made possible by the United Kingdom's programme for tackling Covid, the Prime Minister has said.
Boris Johnson has visited Wrexham for a Senedd election campaign visit.
He said voters were more concerned over the vaccine rollout than the row over how a renovation of his flat was paid for.
And he defended a decision by his party not to take further action against the MP for Delyn, Rob Roberts.
Mr Johnson said the disciplinary process was "correct" after the MP was "strongly rebuked" by the party for sending inappropriate messages to a female intern.
The Welsh Parliament election takes place on 6 May.
The prime minister said that any declaration to be made on donations for the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat would be made "in due course".
When asked whether he had ever made the comment that he would rather see bodies pile up than go into a third lockdown, Mr Johnson replied "no".
He also said he had "absolutely not" interfered with an inquiry into a government leak.
Mr Johnson's visit to Net World Sports in Wrexham on Monday took place on the same day that pubs, restaurants and cafes reopened outdoors in Wales.
He said: "Here in Wales, they're just beginning to unlock the outdoor pubs and that's great to see. This has been made possible by a great United Kingdom programme.
"Wales has been at the heart of our fightback, our national fightback and it makes me incredibly proud."
Asking voters to back the Tories, he added: "It hurts for me to say things like Welsh schools could do better or things in the Welsh NHS are not as good as they should be. But that's because of the failings of Welsh Labour.
"It would be so much better if the Senedd, the Welsh Assembly, was run by Conservatives," he said, adding: "You would work together better as one country and that's what I want to see."
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party that can command the support of a majority of MSs will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Senedd have? MSs pass laws on aspects of life in Wales such as health, education and transport - and have some tax powers.
While the Welsh government has taken many of the decisions in Wales on Covid restrictions and has managed the NHS and vaccine rollout, the UK government has bought the vaccines, provided funding and overseen the testing programme.
Welsh Labour's Mark Drakeford has reopened the outdoor hospitality sector later in Wales than the UK government has in England, although hairdressers were allowed to open earlier and travel restrictions were eased quicker in Wales.
Last week Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the first minister's "careful" handling of the pandemic will help the party rebuild trust in seats lost to the Conservatives in Westminster.
Labour is also fighting to hold Wrexham in the Senedd. At the general election in 2019 the seat was lost to the Conservatives' Sarah Atherton.
On Rob Roberts, Mr Johnson said: "I believe that the disciplinary processes were correct. And we're a party that believes in cracking down on unacceptable behaviour of all kinds and that's what we do."
The MP faces multiple allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards parliamentary staff members.
The prime minister is under pressure to explain how works on the official residence were paid for, following claims from his former top adviser Dominic Cummings.
"I'm finding that actually what people here in north Wales want us to concentrate on is making sure we get on with the vaccine rollout," he added, referring to the Wockhardt vaccine plant in the town.
The candidates in the Wrexham constituency are:
- Paul Ashton, Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party
- Henry Dodman, Reform UK Charles William
- Lesley Griffiths, Labour
- Carrie Harper, Plaid Cymru
- Jeremy Kent, Conservative
- Aaron Norton, Gwlad
- Sebastian Ross, UK Independence Party
- Timothy Sly, Liberal Democrat
