Welsh election 2021: Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire profile
By Rachael Garside
BBC News
- Published
An election battle is brewing in west Wales as the race to win Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire gathers momentum.
From the hills of Carmarthenshire to the beaches of Pembrokeshire, the scenery is picturesque.
But that does not necessarily reflect the political battles fought here.
In Carmarthen, a monument depicts the 1966 by-election victory which made Gwynfor Evans Plaid Cymru's first MP.
But in Senedd terms, this seat has been a three-way battle between the Conservatives, Plaid Cymru and Labour.
WALES ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage
But one thing is certain.
There will be a new Senedd member for the area, and it will be a man - as there are seven men on the ballot paper.
Conservative Angela Burns, who has served the constituency since 2007, is not standing in this year's election on 6 May.
She increased her majority during that time, but will her departure throw the race wide open this time round?
Who are the candidates?
Hoping to fill Ms Burns' shoes is Conservative candidate Sam Kurtz.
He is a farmer's son from north Pembrokeshire and a county councillor.
Mr Kurtz says the economy of west Wales has been neglected by the Welsh government and that there needs to be more co-operation between Cardiff Bay and Westminster.
He recently apologised for tweets he posted as a student, but says his age - 29 - should not count against him.
He said: "Being someone who is young, ambitious and keen to see their area improve, I think people do enjoy that and they want to see local people doing well for themselves - that's an inherent Conservative value - being proud of where you're from and proud to improve it.
"Being a young person is no help or hindrance - it's just a matter of fact," he said.
Another county councillor - for Carmarthenshire - is standing for Plaid Cymru.
Cefin Campbell's ward and home are just outside the constituency's boundary, but he believes he is the man to knock the Conservatives into second place.
He says the pandemic has been disastrous for the west Wales economy and that Plaid Cymru is pledging interest-free loans to small businesses to aid the recovery.
"People are seeing a Labour government in power for 20 years, a government that's tired and run out of steam, run out of ideas and on the other hand they see a Tory party that is full of cronyism, 12 years of cutbacks to public services," he said.
"We need to remind people that the two main parties in Westminster are not delivering for Wales."
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party that can command the support of a majority of MSs will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Senedd have? MSs pass laws on aspects of life in Wales such as health, education and transport - and have some tax powers.
Riaz Hassan came to Wales from Pakistan to study at Swansea University ten years ago and is representing Labour.
He says only Labour and Mark Drakeford's leadership can offer continuity through the pandemic. He vows he will move to west Wales if elected and says his work has given him a sense of how communities in the area work.
"It looks like I'm from outside, but I'm not from outside. I have worked previously here," he said.
"The work I've done within education, closely working with the University of Wales Trinity St David, and my other work is around community cohesion - the aim is very much to bring people from different backgrounds together."
Alistair Cameron admits it is an uphill struggle for the Liberal Democrats to gain support in this area, but he says the party is pledging £1bn to spend on dealing with climate change.
"We're offering sensible policies on the environment. Climate change affects all of us - if businesses, like housing businesses for example, are able to expand and get a little bit of support from Welsh government - because they get no support whatsoever at the moment, then they'd be able to build houses quicker and provide homes for people and more work for people," he said.
In Pembroke Dock, UKIP gained its first county councillor in Wales earlier this year, and he is also standing for the party in the Senedd election.
Paul Dowson has had to defend his association with Voice of Wales, a YouTube channel accused of racism and protested against the use of an army training camp at Penally to house asylum seekers.
He says there is no appetite for immigration in the area.
"The Westminster government promised us they'd look at immigration and do something to reduce it, but they didn't. It's increased," he said.
"Drakeford, pandering to the Tories, decided to open Wales up as a nation of sanctuary, which is inviting immigration into our already struggling economy.
"It cost £1m for Penally - just the policing costs. I stood there at the gates protesting where other councillors wouldn't."
Pete Prosser is standing for Reform UK, formerly known as the Brexit Party. He lives in Tenby - a town which he says has suffered greatly during lockdown.
He says devolution has done nothing for Wales.
"I don't agree with it. We're called Great Britain and Britain is great," he said.
"We fought together in the war as Wales, Scotland and England. We live together. If we devolve from that and build a wall, what good it that? It's no good to anybody."
Jon Harvey, who works for a local housing association, is standing as an independent candidate. He says local health services must be protected.
"My campaign may not be as glitzy as the political parties, as I simply do not have the funding that they have.
"I would rather concentrate on what matters. I think I can make a real difference to our communities," he said.
This constituency has many faces - from lively support for Welsh independence in some areas, to retirement destinations along the south coast.
It all makes for an interesting election battleground.
Tourism and agriculture are the dominant industries in this part of Wales and while Wally the walrus has been the big draw so far this year, can the latest crop of election candidates match his popularity?
- BASICS: Simple guide to the Senedd election
- POLICY GUIDE: Who should I vote for?
- FIRST TIME: Will 16-year-olds vote?