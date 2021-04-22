Welsh election: Let pubs reopen to control drinking, says Tory leader
- Published
Scenes of disorder and littering due to crowds drinking outdoors during the pandemic can be avoided if pubs were allowed to reopen sooner, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives has said.
Andrew RT Davies said the Welsh government had been "too slow" in reopening hospitality after lockdown.
He told a BBC Radio Wales election phone-in that coastal communities had felt "blighted" by the nuisance.
Landlords and staff want to get back to work and earn a living, he added.
Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Wales will be able to reopen outdoor areas from Monday, while First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he will announce on Friday whether they can reopen indoors from 17 May.
The move could depend on which party is in power following the Senedd election on 6 May.
However, Mr Davies told listeners on Thursday: "The Welsh Labour government have been too slow in reopening hospitality, especially outdoor hospitality, because licenced premises have a key role to play in controlling drinking.
"In particular, some of the scenes that we've seen on the steps of the Senedd and in other parts ... there's been some difficult positions that residents have been placed in.
"If we had opened licensed outdoor facilities, then they could have contained that, because by the very nature of the licence, they have to keep an orderly house, they have to provide the toilet facilities, they have to provide the refuse facilities.
"It's that whole experience that sadly many communities have felt blighted over, as well as the economic consequences of obviously those facilities not being open for landlords and staff to obviously get back to work and do the job that they love and that they've invested in, making sure that they're Covid safe and secure.
"Obviously all these measures need to be done with the premise of making sure that we stick to the Covid rules and we come out of Covid in a better place than when we went into it."
Mr Davies said he did not "underestimate the challenges and choices that the government has to take", pointing out that his party had voted 70 times in favour of Welsh Labour's Covid measures and just six times against "where we thought those measures were to the detriment of the people of Wales".
He also denied a caller's claim that the Conservatives wanted to undermine devolution or abolish the Welsh Parliament, saying he was proud of Wales and wanted to use "all the tools in the toolbox" to improve its fortunes.
Mr Davies likened it to the nation's national sport, saying: "You don't exactly scrap the Welsh Rugby Union if the team is playing badly - you get rid of the coach and you change the coaching staff."
