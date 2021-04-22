Welsh election: Separate currency plan from Gwlad independence party
A new pro-Welsh independence party Gwlad promised to avoid "tribal left v right" tactics, as it launched its Senedd election policies on Thursday.
Party leader Gwyn Wigley Evans said "we don't support rushing into an immediate referendum" on leaving the UK.
"We think the cause is better served by setting out a clear plan of development towards the ultimate goal," he said.
Gwlad's manifesto says its long term independence plans include Wales having its own currency and central bank.
The document also outlines plans for a post-independence debate about options that include whether Wales should:
- keep the current monarchy
- adopt a new monarchy
- switch to a US or French-style executive president
- establish an Irish or Israeli model non-executive president
The 43-page manifesto says Gwlad would, in the short term, "work within the existing structures of Welsh government and Senedd within the United Kingdom, showing how the powers already devolved may be used to achieve better outcomes".
"In the longer term, we aim to build Wales up as a free, prosperous country with a vigorous multi-party democracy," the document states.
Mr Evans said: "We are standing for Welsh Independence, on a practical programme of action that we believe can bring the people of Wales along with us."
"The tribal left v right political model is old hat by now," he added. "We are fortunate in Gwlad that we don't have that kind of history and dogma to hinder the way we look at things.
"That means we can take ideas from all directions, and from different countries as well, with the sole proviso: 'Is it right for Wales?'"
Gwlad, which means country in Welsh, is standing candidates in 14 of the 40 Welsh parliamentary constituencies and a full list of four candidates in each of the five Senedd regions.
The regions send a total of 20 members to Cardiff Bay elected using a form of proportional representation.
