Welsh election 2021: Liberal Democrat leader says vaccine passports must not become ID cards
- Published
Proposals for Covid vaccine passports must not be allowed to become ID cards by the back door, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats has said.
Jane Dodds said they could lead to people being denied entry to venues and activities in their local communities.
All four UK governments are considering allowing people who have had both doses of a vaccine to carry a certificate to allow entry to some venues.
The Senedd election will take place on 6 May.
The Liberal Democrats are defending Brecon and Radnorshire, the single seat they won in 2016, with Kirsty Williams - who has served as education minister for the past five years - retiring from the Senedd.
Ms Dodds is a candidate on the Mid and West Wales regional ticket.
Although controversial, the idea of vaccine passports has support in some sectors, including entertainment and leisure.
"There has to be a place where people can take part in their community, they can go to the pub, they can go into venues without showing ID," Ms Dodds said on BBC Wales' Ask the Leader programme.
"This is potentially a back door to an ID card situation and we don't want that."
'Very uncomfortable place'
Ms Dodds said there was potential for discrimination against age groups who would be waiting the longest for the jab.
She added: "We could be in a place where we're talking to people who have certain medical conditions and saying you can't come in to our venue... your partner can come but you can't, and you need to share that information with us.
"That's going to put people in a very uncomfortable place."
Ms Dodds said she would not stand aside if the party was wiped out on polling day.
"I will continue as leader, absolutely," she said.
"It's not my job I'm concerned about, it's about the jobs of people who have suffered in the pandemic."
The Liberal party had existed for 150 years, she said, adding: "We're not going anywhere."
The Liberal Democrats are promising to increase spending on mental health, introduce a £500m fund to boost the high street and spend £1bn tackling climate change.
Asked about the party's stance on the EU, having campaigned to reverse the decision to leave during the 2019 general election campaign, Ms Dodds said the "page has been turned now" and "now is not the time to be talking about re-joining the EU".
