Covid: Row over Mark Drakeford's Welsh pub reopening announcement
Mark Drakeford has been criticised for saying he will tell a government press conference how he will ease Covid rules in Wales if he wins May's election.
The Welsh Labour first minister said he would say on Friday if pubs and cafes would reopen indoors on 17 May.
Plaid Cymru said it was "completely inappropriate" for the conference to be used for party political announcements.
The Welsh government said a senior civil servant would respond to a written complaint from Plaid's leader.
The official Welsh government press conference is due to be televised on BBC One Wales on Friday.
Voters go to the polls on 6 May.
The Welsh Conservatives said the conference should be fronted by chief medical officer Frank Atherton, not Mr Drakeford, who they accused of "naked electioneering".
On BBC Wales' Ask the Leader programme on Tuesday Mr Drakeford was asked if he would bring forward the reopening of indoor hospitality venues to 17 May, in line with England.
"I will be making an announcement about that on Friday," he said.
"That decision will lie the other side of the election but I will on Friday set out what a Labour government would do in the three weeks that follow the election, as we have regularly given a forward signal to indoor hospitality, to the rest of the tourism industry, and other things about what we think the public health context would now allow".
The statement prompted a letter from Plaid Cymru's leader Adam Price to the most senior civil servant in the Welsh government, the permanent secretary Dame Shan Morgan.
Mr Price said it would be "completely inappropriate for the incumbent party of government to use the resources and communication channels of the government to make party political announcements less than two weeks before polling day".
He said what Mr Drakeford said extended "beyond the scope" of guidance the Welsh government has written on its own activity during the period before the election.
Mr Price asked Dame Shan to "intervene to ensure that any communication through this platform upholds the letter and spirit of the guidance which is in place to ensure parity and fair play for all".
He said the announcement on Tuesday relaxing the rules on meeting outside had also been taken "without prior consultation with opposition party leaders, and ahead of my scheduled meeting with the first minister".
During election campaigns ministers and government departments generally avoid launching new policies or taking significant actions, in part to preserve the impartiality of the civil service.
But whereas the Senedd would normally be dissolved much earlier during a campaign, this year Members of the Senedd do not cease being so until 29 April, so they can deal with coronavirus legislation should it be required.
Guidance says that while civil servants cannot work on other high profile areas of business, officials must continue to support ministers with advice on coronavirus, but without "being drawn into the political arena".
Janet Finch-Saunders of the Welsh Conservatives said: "Labour's First Minister has had ample opportunity to provide a detailed roadmap for families, workers and business in Wales, but has deliberately chosen not to do so.
"It is therefore questionable that at this most sensitive stage of the Senedd election, he has decided to make a number of surprise lockdown announcements.
"Welsh Conservatives believe pandemic-related announcements could and should be fronted by senior civil servants such as the chief medical officer, and this should be the case on Friday."
