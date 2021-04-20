Welsh election 2021: Key points from the Welsh Conservative manifesto
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
The theme of the union runs strongly through the Welsh Conservative's manifesto.
Union flags are scattered through the document, together with notes on how the party would work with the UK government at the other end of the M4.
It's not a surprise that there is no section outlining what should happen to the powers of the Senedd, but the way the manifesto is presented is a statement of support for the constitutional status-quo.
A status-quo that has exception of ending Labour rule in Wales, and replacing them with a Conservative government.
The focus is on the economy, the NHS, on infrastructure and responding to Covid-19, and it includes a promise to cut taxes if more jobs are created.
It suggests the creation of some new independent organisations, while saying the party would oppose more Senedd members for the Welsh Parliament.
It's the shortest manifesto from a major party at this election - at just 39 pages.
SIGN UP FOR WALES ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage
Key pledges
The manifesto makes eight key pledges:
- create 65,000 new jobs
- build five new hospitals and provide extra funding for the NHS every year, with 3,000 more nurses and 1,200 doctors by 2026
- put NHS Covenant into law "to guarantee increased investment and support for our NHS heroes for the future"
- delivering 5,000 more teachers and more investment in Welsh education to provide the best schools and skills for young people
- build 100,000 new houses in the next decade to kickstart the Welsh economy and give more people the opportunity to own their own home
- invest £2bn to "create modern infrastructure for Wales", including an M4 relief road, upgrades to the A55 and A40, and 20,000 green charging points
- make Wales net-zero in carbon emissions by 2050, and create 15,000 new green jobs
- freeze council tax for at least the next two years, "putting more money in everyone's pockets"
Covid-19
The Conservatives said that the first 100 days of the next Welsh government will need "to be focused on winning the battle against Covid".
Pledges include:
- implement the party's roadmap for exiting lockdown "with a clear timetable"
- a clear plan to enable the Welsh NHS to clear the waiting list backlog
- start funding businesses immediately based on need
- create a "real comeback programme" for young people
- appoint a Covid-19 recovery minister
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party that can command the support of a majority of MSs will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Senedd have? MSs pass laws on aspects of life in Wales such as health, education and transport - and have some tax powers.
Economy and north Wales
There are two key pledges at the centre of the Welsh Conservative's offer on the economy.
They pledge to create 65,000 new jobs over the term of the next Welsh Parliament, which ends in 2026, with at least 15,000 of them green jobs.
If that "national mission" is achieved, the Welsh Conservatives say they will cut the basic rate of income tax.
They also promise to cut the Welsh version of stamp-duty, land transaction tax. First-time buyers would not pay it, while the threshold for others would be raised to £250,000.
The manifesto promises a "Covid-bounce back" package, including £2.5bn investment fund and maintaining the cut to 5% on VAT for tourism businesses until April 2022.
Other pledges include:
- establishing the "Innovate Wales" business development agency in north Wales
- abolishing business rates for small firms
- undertaking reviews of every Welsh Government funded organisation "to ensure maximum value for money for the taxpayer"
- giving Welsh firms priority for government contracts
It also pledges a "new deal for north Wales", including a minister for the region, and working with the UK government to "deliver a Freeport" at Holyhead.
A National Gallery art collection would also be placed in north Wales, as well as a rapid diagnostic centre and a mother and baby unit in the region.
Transport and infrastructure
The Welsh Conservative manifesto vows to build the M4 relief road, upgrade the A55 in north Wales and A40 in west Wales.
All three would be designated "union highways".
The Conservatives said they would upgrade the A470 route through mid-Wales, creating passing places where appropriate.
Cardiff Airport would be sold back to the private sector.
The party says it would work with the UK government to deliver rail improvements, such as the West Wales Parkway station, and improve rail links between north Wales and the north west of England.
In addition the manifesto promises to build 100,000 homes over the next ten years, including 40,000 "social homes".
It would restore the right-to-buy, using the proceeds to invest in more social housing.
Health and social care
The Conservatives say they would ensure that no one should wait more than a year for treatment.
It promises to make NHS Wales independent from the Welsh government, and establish a fund to modernise hospitals and primary care facilities.
Other pledges include:
- delivering 1,200 more doctors and 3,000 more nurses and other professionals
- creating a network of mental health crisis centres
- establishing and publish targets on waiting times for mental health treatment
- preventing hospital closures and downgrades for the next Senedd term
- protecting the status of the Royal Glamorgan Hospital and Withybush Hospital as fully served district general hospitals
- re-establishing Minor Injuries Units in Rhyl and Tenby
On social care, the Welsh Conservatives said they would introduce a minimum wage of £10 per hour for care workers.
"We will develop a plan for sustainable social care for the future by establishing a cross-party commission to consider long-term sustainable funding solutions for social care," the manifesto says.
The document says the Welsh Conservatives would increase the capital limit to £100,000 for those accessing residential care, and would appoint a chief social care officer for Wales.
Education
The manifesto promises a "real comeback programme for our young people" in the first 100 days of a Welsh Conservative government.
Pledges include:
- delivering 5,000 more teachers
- improving standards by reducing class sizes
- guaranteeing more funding gets "directly" to the classroom
- scrapping the Welsh Baccalaureate
- refunding tuition fees for those who choose to work at least five years as doctors or nurses in the Welsh NHS
- providing all newly qualified teachers with a guaranteed first year of employment
- delaying new curriculum in Wales until September 2023
- creating more Welsh-medium school places
- cutting tuition fees in half for Welsh students studying STEM and modern foreign language subjects at Welsh universities
- giving 16-24 year olds free bus travel and discounted rail travel
Environment and agriculture
The Welsh Conservatives promise to tackle climate change by ensuring Wales meets its net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050.
They would scrap Natural Resources Wales and create two separate organisations in its place.
Other pledges include:
- introducing a Clean Air Act to tackle pollution and reduce the incidence of respiratory diseases
- Increasing penalties and improve enforcement for fly-tipping
- ban single use plastics for non-medical use
- deliver a deposit return scheme for bottles and cans
- double investment in flood defences in Wales to £120m a year
- reverse the Wales-wide Nitrate Vulnerable zone
- guarantee financial support for Welsh farmers at a level of no less than that previously provided for the EU
Communities and councils
The Welsh Conservatives have backed the existing Welsh government pledge to get to one million Welsh speakers by 2050.
The manifesto promises to end rough sleeping in Wales by 2026 and increase funding for police community support officers.
Other pledges include:
- introducing a Community Ownership Fund and Right-to-Bid to support takeover of local assets such as libraries, pubs, leisure centres and green spaces
- reforming local government funding formula
- implementing council tax referendums when tax increases rise above 5%
The manifesto also promises to work with the UK government for a bid for the opening stages of the Tour De France and the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
Leaders debate: If you would like to be part of the virtual audience for the BBC Wales Election 2021 Leaders Debate on 29 April, please email us your details to waleslive@bbc.co.uk.
- BASICS: Simple guide to the Senedd election
- POLICY GUIDE: Who should I vote for?
- FIRST TIME: Will 16-year-olds vote?