Covid: Any six people in Wales can meet outdoors from Saturday
- Published
Six people from six households will be able to meet outdoors in Wales from Saturday, and in pub beer gardens once they reopen next week.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the further easing of lockdown was because of the lower risk of catching Covid when meeting outdoors.
It is the second time the Welsh government has changed lockdown plans during the Senedd election campaign.
But the Welsh Conservatives accused Labour of "playing politics".
Mr Drakeford also confirmed that pubs, restaurants and cafes would be able to open outdoors as planned from Monday.
Currently up to six people from a maximum of two households are allowed to meet outdoors, although children under the age of 11 or carers do not count in the total.
The new rule means any six people can meet outdoors, with children under 11 and carers exempt from the rule.
It will apply in private gardens, as well as in pubs, restaurants and cafes when they open next week.
It brings Wales roughly in line with England and Scotland, although England does not allow an exemption for children.
Mr Drakeford said: "Because meeting outdoors continues to be lower risk than meeting indoors, we are able to bring forward changes to allow any six people to meet outdoors.
"This will provide more opportunities for people, especially young people, to meet outdoors with their friends. This will undoubtedly have a significant positive impact on people's well-being."
Earlier this month, Mr Drakeford announced that gyms would reopen earlier than planned - on 3 May instead of 10 May.
Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said the move should have happened "weeks ago and would've happened in the Welsh Conservative roadmap out of lockdown".
"Labour's insistence on playing politics, rather than following the science, has tragically left Wales with the longest lockdown, worst economic impact and highest death rate in the UK," he said.
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said: "This is obviously good news for the hospitality sector which has been so hard hit by Covid especially during this current lockdown.
"I want the Welsh government to ensure that financial support remains for those bars and restaurants who do not have outdoor seating and am calling for support to be given to those businesses who are only able to partially open."
Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth added: "This confirmation will be welcome news for some businesses, but many rely on indoor hospitality for their financial viability.
"With favourable prevailing conditions, indoor hospitality should be allowed to reopen on May 17th to put the spring back in the step of Welsh business."
Welsh Labour said it had nothing to add to the Welsh government statement.
What is the state of the pandemic in Wales?
Wales' Covid case rate has been the lowest of the UK nations since 26 January. It currently stands at 15.9 cases per 100,000.
Only 1.7% of Covid tests now result in a positive result - the lowest in Wales since 3 September.
The number of "active" Covid patients in hospital on Sunday, 105, is also the lowest since the pandemic began, while numbers in critical care with Covid are in single figures for the first time since early September.
Wales is also ahead of the other UK nations in the proportion of people given first and second doses of a Covid vaccine.