Welsh election: Tories pledge income tax cut if 65,000 job target is met
The Welsh Conservatives have vowed to cut income tax if a target to create 65,000 new jobs is met by 2025.
The party said it would cut the basic rate by 1% before the next Senedd election in five years time.
It comes as the Tories launch their Senedd election manifesto in Wrexham. Pledges include an M4 relief road and ending business rates for small firms.
Senedd group leader Andrew RT Davies said Wales needed a "critical national mission" for the economy.
The Welsh Conservatives will be defending 11 seats when voters go to the polls on 6 May.
It was the third-largest party at the previous Senedd election, but at the UK general election in December 2019 it gained six constituencies from Labour, giving the party the best result in Wales since the days of Margaret Thatcher.
The Conservatives' manifesto promises to create 65,000 new jobs, dubbing it their "national mission".
The document says the party would cut the basic rate of tax once the new jobs had been created, but does not specify the size of a cut.
A press release for the party says it would be a 1p cut in the £1 on the basic rate, currently a total of 20% for earnings between £12,571 and £50,270 a year.
Asked how the tax cut would be funded, a party spokesman said: "By having more people paying into the pot, we can reduce the amount of money everyone puts in, so that people can spend more money in their local economy, creating more jobs in return.
The policy suggests the Conservatives would make the tax cut in the last financial year before the next Senedd elections in 2026, provided the jobs target is met.
What is Welsh income tax?
Since 2019 Welsh ministers have been able to vary income tax rates from those set by the UK government by up to 10p in the pound.
This money, along with some other taxes collected in Wales and cash from Westminster, funds Welsh public services run from Cardiff.
The income tax powers have so far not been used.
Labour, which has been leading the Welsh government since the start of devolution, vowed at the last election not to raise taxes.
In their manifesto this year the party changed tack, only ruling out a tax rise until the economy recovered from the impact of Covid.
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party that can command the support of a majority of MSs will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Senedd have? MSs pass laws on aspects of life in Wales such as health, education and transport - and have some tax powers.
Who can vote? Anyone who lives in Wales, is registered to vote and aged 16 or over on 6 May is eligible. You can register to vote online.
The Conservatives said they would invest £2bn to create modern infrastructure for Wales, including the M4 relief road which was scrapped by the Welsh government in 2019 and was then estimated to cost £1.6bn.
The cash would also be used to upgrade the A55 and A40 and to create 20,000 charging points for electric vehicles.
Other pledges include:
- boosting opportunities for workers hit hard by the pandemic with a Retrain, Gain programme to get people into key sectors
- supporting "micro businesses" by paying the National Insurance contributions of two new employees for two years
- setting up a new business development agency called Innovate Wales in north Wales
Mr Davies said: "After two decades of failure in the halls of Cardiff Bay, Welsh Conservatives will place delivery at the heart of our manifesto and when we meet our commitments, we will ensure hard-working people in Wales benefit with a cut in income tax at the end of the next Senedd."
