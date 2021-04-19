Wales election: Plaid leader says he would not take Wales back into EU
The leader of Plaid Cymru says "we've got to move on" from the debate over the European Union.
Adam Price said that Brexit had "happened, it's gone" and that the party was not looking to take Wales back into the EU.
Plaid had campaigned for a second referendum during 2019.
A majority of Welsh voters voted to Leave the EU. A trade deal with the union negotiated by the Tory UK government was implemented in January.
Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Mr Price said that the party would seek to join the European Free Trade Association - EFTA - if Wales became independent.
His comments come despite Plaid Cymru's 2021 Senedd election manifesto stating the party's "longer-term aspiration is for an independent Wales to join the European Union".
"During the period before we left the European Union, I had to be honest that I felt the version of Brexit that was being offered, particularly for Wales, was going to be very difficult for us," Mr Price told the phone-in with Jason Mohammad.
"We lost the argument - it's happened it's gone. I think we've got to move on and talk to the future," he said.
Mr Price denied that Plaid Cymru wanted to take Wales back into the EU.
"We believe an independent Wales should join EFTA [The European Free Trade Area] which is that halfway house that Norway and Iceland are in, so you've got all of the benefits of access to the European single market, but you're not within the political area.
"So I would hope that Brexit supporters would see that that is actually outside the European Union but it does at least give us a better platform in terms of our export industries."
The party's manifesto for the Senedd election says that "Plaid Cymru's longer-term aspiration is for an independent Wales to join the European Union, subject to a future referendum after the achievement of independence. Meanwhile, a Plaid Cymru Government will pursue every avenue to deepen our relationship with the EU."
The Welsh Liberal Democrats said in their manifesto it would want to see work towards re-joining the single market and customs union.
Welsh Labour said it would "reaffirm our strong relationship with the EU and Europe to fight for the interests of Welsh businesses".
