High Court blocks Welsh challenge to post-Brexit UK trade law
The Welsh government has been refused permission for a High Court legal challenge against the UK government over the Internal Market Act.
Counsel General for Wales Jeremy Miles claimed the act was an "attack" on the powers of the Senedd and could prevent it from making laws in devolved areas.
The UK government said nothing in the post-Brexit trade rules "alters the devolved competence of the Senedd".
The High Court ruled that the bid for a judicial review was "premature".
The act was drawn up to set out the terms of trade between the four UK nations after Brexit transition ended on New Year's Eve.
It sets out that even if different UK nations set different standards, goods and services have to be allowed in all parts of the UK.
Boris Johnson's government said it wanted to avoid different regulations emerging in the UK's four nations after EU rules no longer applied.
But the Welsh Parliament rejected the law, amid claims that this meant attempts to set higher food standards or environmental protection in Wales could be dragged down to a lowest common denominator in another UK nation.
Announcing the legal action in January, Mr Miles said the Act "severely curtails" the powers of the Senedd, and includes "wide Henry VIII powers" which UK ministers could use to "cut down the devolution settlement".
At a hearing in London on Friday, he asked the High Court to allow the case to proceed to a full hearing later this year.
However, on Monday, Lord Justice Lewis, sitting with Mrs Justice Steyn, said: "A claim concerning the meaning or effect of provisions of Senedd legislation, or whether the legislation is properly within the Senedd's legislative competence, is better addressed in the context of specific legislative proposals.
"It is inappropriate to seek to address such issues in the absence of specific circumstances giving rise to the arguments raised by the claimant and a specific legislative context in which to test and assess those arguments.
"Similarly, it is inappropriate to seek to give general, abstract rulings on the circumstances in which the power to make regulations amending the Act may be exercised."
The judge added: "As the claim for judicial review is premature, it is unnecessary, and would be unwise, to express views on the arguability or otherwise of the arguments raised by the claimant."