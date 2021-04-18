Welsh election 2021: Plaid and Tories call for Welsh Covid inquiry
- Published
The Plaid Cymru and Welsh Conservatives leaders say there should be a Wales-specific public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Adam Price and Andrew RT Davies said the inquiry should take place in addition to a separate UK one.
Welsh Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford said there should be a single inquiry involving all UK nations.
The party leaders were taking part in an ITV Wales televised Senedd election debate dominated by the pandemic.
During the debate, both Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said a Wales-specific inquiry into the Welsh government's handling of the Covid crisis had to happen in addition to one for the UK government.
But Mr Drakeford said he was "not in favour of rival inquiries".
"There needs to be a four-nation inquiry in which there is a specific focus on the way in which we have discharged our responsibilities in Wales," he said.
Mr Drakeford added: "I think people in Wales feel they have been kept safe in this pandemic. The pandemic isn't over and coronavirus hasn't gone away. We need to finish that job and now is not the moment to swap leaders while the job is not complete."
Mr Price said he backed what he called the "slow and steady approach" taken by the Welsh government on the pandemic, "in contrast to the shambolic flipflopping of the UK government".
However, Mr Price said: "We've got to shift gears now in order to recover and that will require new leadership and new ideas."
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party that can command the support of a majority of MSs will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Senedd have? MSs pass laws on aspects of life in Wales such as health, education and transport - and have some tax powers.
Who can vote? Anyone who lives in Wales, is registered to vote and aged 16 or over on 6 May is eligible. You can register to vote online.
Welsh Conservative Andrew RT Davies said Wales had the "highest death rate of the countries of the United Kingdom", adding "that's hardly keeping Wales safe".
He added: "Let's not forget that as we stand here debating tonight, 7,778 families have lost a loved and that's the tragic consequences."
The Welsh Parliament elections take place on 6 May.
