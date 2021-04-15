Welsh election: What do politicians mean by 'green jobs'?
By Sarah Dickins
BBC Wales economics correspondent
- Published
When election candidates promise Wales "green jobs" and a "green recovery", what do they actually mean?
Are they even referring to the same types of jobs?
The term used to refer to renewable energy such as wind farms and solar panels.
In the drive to reduce our use of carbon, because of climate change, companies and governments see "green jobs" as much wider than that.
In this election, what do candidates mean and what are they promising on the ground?
At a social enterprise on the Gower peninsula, green jobs can mean using Welsh timber and wool to build cheap-to-run buildings.
They also teach these green construction skills to patients recovering from brain injury or illness as part of their rehabilitation while also giving them skills for jobs in the future.
The project, Down to Earth, has just built six semi-detached homes for housing association Coastal.
Welsh timber has been used to build them and they generate their own renewable energy from solar panels on the roof, making them cheap to heat.
They were built involving young people and adults from disadvantaged backgrounds.
"The structural frame is all Welsh timber, sheep wool insulation, wood fibre and the internal and external cladding, all Welsh timber," director Mark McKenna said.
"It creates jobs in how it's built and the whole supply chain generates green jobs."
Down to Earth is now planning a project with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board for a seven acre site next to Llandough Hospital for recovering patients - Mr McKenna describes that work as providing green jobs too.
The renewable energy sector is the industry that jumps to mind in discussions about green jobs.
But most of the jobs are in the construction phase and so are temporary.
Added to that the economic impact is reduced if profits from generating electricity flow out of Wales and the UK.
Pen y Cymoedd is Wales' largest windfarm - its turbines are in the Neath, Afan, Rhondda and Cynon Valleys.
Owner Vattenfall is owned by the Swedish state and, while the company injects £1.8m a year into a community fund, the profits return to Sweden.
What parties promise for a "green recovery" from the pandemic
- Labour - 10-year infrastructure investment plan for a zero-carbon economy, build 20,000 new, low-carbon social homes for rent, invest in travel options that encourage public transport and support walking and cycling
- Conservatives - all new homes carbon neutral by 2026, create a fast-charging network for electric cars, introduce a Clean Air Act to cut pollution and reduce the incidence of respiratory disease
- Plaid Cymru - £6bn green economic stimulus creating 60,000 new jobs over five years, drive carbon emissions in Wales to net-zero levels by 2035, substantially reduce car usage through public transport, walking and cycling investment
- Liberal Democrats - spend £1bn a year tackling climate emergency, large-scale investment in renewable energy and environmental protection creating high-quality, sustainable employment, new green homes and retrofitting existing homes
The so-called green economy is growing rapidly and in many traditional sectors companies are radically changing the way they operate and what they make.
That speed of change is expected to accelerate.
Michelle T Davies is head of clean energy and sustainability at law firm Eversheds Sutherland in Cardiff.
She believes there are big opportunities for Wales as companies and every organisation has to decarbonise and change their energy use, in line with new UK legislation, meaning new jobs will be created.
"What we have to do as a nation is make sure that those jobs are in Wales and are not created somewhere else," Ms Davies said.
"The key for Wales is making sure that expertise to deliver a whole myriad of decarbonisation services that are going to be needed, and the expertise that needs to exist within companies, is provided by Welsh people.
"What we have to get is first mover status in Wales.
"Unless an organisation gets in early in this sector, it's going to be difficult for them to really catch up meaningfully because whoever is building up that CV, if you like, of the first projects is going to be the go-to organisation."
She added that there was an "awful lot of traction around this in England at the moment".
In Wales there are already companies at the cutting edge of new technologies, but at the very early stages.
One hopes to shake up the types of cars we drive.
Riversimple in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, has developed and built a car powered by hydrogen.
It employs 30 people and volunteers will start piloting cars this year using a fuelling station already set up in Abergavenny.
The company plans to start full production in 2024 with a team of 220 making the cars on a new site in mid Wales.
Its founder Hugo Spowers hopes that by 2028 there will be five production sites of that size in different locations around rural Wales.
So what skills are needed for these green jobs?
"They are very highly cross-skilled teams rather than highly automated assembly lines we are used to today," Mr Spowers said.
"It's a clinical atmosphere really assembling these cars and we need electrical skills, software skills are involved and composite materials are a very highly-skilled operation, assembling those."
"We certainly have a lot of expertise in Wales that is suitable for what we are doing but there is definitely some training that is required to get everybody familiar with the application is pursuing here."
That is the challenge for whoever forms the next Welsh government.
Not only does Wales need to win investment to make the most of opportunities as the economy changes radically, but it also needs to involve a large-scale training and education programme so the Welsh workforce has the relevant skills needed.
