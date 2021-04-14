Welsh election: Independent Wales would borrow to furlough, Adam Price says
An independent Wales would have run its own furlough scheme for the pandemic, Plaid Cymru's leader has told the BBC.
Asked if the job retention scheme was an example of the UK's strength, Adam Price said an independent Wales would have funded an equivalent by borrowing.
He also claimed it would have "money to spare" by not buying nuclear weapons.
Tory MP Andrea Leadsom said he should consider the "cost of borrowing of an independent Wales, versus the cost of borrowing for the United Kingdom".
Plaid Cymru has promised to hold an independence referendum in Wales within five years if it takes power in May's Senedd election.
Speaking on the BBC's Politics Live programme, Mr Price said the pandemic suggested a "very different story" on the strength of the UK union and claimed "support for independence has surged".
Asked about the hundreds of thousands of Welsh jobs supported by the UK government furlough scheme, the Plaid Cymru leader said: "They funded it by borrowing.
"An independent Wales would have done the same," he added.
Mr Price also said that an independent Wales would have had "money to spare because we wouldn't waste £200bn on a trident nuclear missile system".
In response, former Conservative cabinet minister Ms Leadsom said she thought the "majority of people in Wales" continue to believe "we are very much different groups of people who are much stronger as a United Kingdom".
"He needs to look at the cost of borrowing of an independent Wales versus the cost of borrowing for the United Kingdom," she added.
Mr Price did not say whether or not he believed Wales had benefited from the UK government's vaccine procurement but said the success of it in Wales was due to "the Welsh NHS, local authorities working together".
"We've actually dealt with the pandemic in a far more effective way, for example in the track and trace system, because we didn't privatise it," he said.
"An independent Wales would have done a better job. Look at the legacy we had going into the pandemic. It was the UK government who was responsible for the PPE stockpile - they didn't put the right items into the stockpile.
"Health and care workers not just in Wales but throughout the UK were put in harm's way because of the failures of the UK government."
Mr Price did not offer his view was on whether or not the Queen should still be head of state if Wales was independent.
He said it would be a "matter for the people of Wales".
