Welsh election: Lib Dems pledge to tackle 'climate emergency'
The Welsh Liberal Democrats will launch their Senedd election campaign on Wednesday with a promise to spend £1bn a year on tackling the "climate emergency".
Speaking at the event, the party's leader Jane Dodds will say the Lib Dems are the "only party" that would "put recovery first".
The Liberal Democrats head into the election having held one seat in the Senedd since 2016.
Polling day is on 6 May.
The Liberal Democrats are the last of the main parties to launch their election campaign.
At the event in Cardiff, Ms Dodds will outline some of the party's main policies.
They include:
- Spending £1bn a year to tackle the climate emergency
- Building 30,000 new social housing properties
- A £500m investment in high streets, towns and city centres
- Undertaking a trial of Universal Basic Income in Wales
- Freezing business rates for five years and replacing them with a "fairer, more supportive system"
- Introducing universal free part-time childcare from nine months to school age, and expanding provision of before and after school care
'Radical yet realistic options'
Ms Dodds is expected to say: "The past year has been tough, life as we know it has changed, but I know Wales is a resilient country and we have the chance to build a better future for our children and our children's children.
"The Welsh Liberal Democrats are the only party pledging to put recovery first.
"We will secure our economic recovery, an environmental recovery and a recovery for our mental health services.
"The next Welsh government will face a huge challenge in the problems that already existed in our country and which have been made worse as a result of Covid.
"With ambitious and fully achievable policies ranging from building 30,000 new homes, to investing in our high streets, and freezing the business rates which cripple so many small and medium sized firms, the Welsh Liberal Democrats are presenting radical yet realistic options for Wales' future.
"Wales cannot afford for any party or any government to put anything other than our recovery first."
The pledge to spend £1bn a year on the "climate emergency" meets a call made by the Future Generations Commissioner Sophie Howe.
The Welsh Government's annual budget is about £18bn.
The Liberal Democrats are defending one seat at this election.
That was held by Kirsty Williams who has served as education minister in the Labour-led Welsh government since 2016.
Ms Williams is standing down at this election.
