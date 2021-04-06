Welsh election: Abolish's Gareth Bennett not standing for party
By David Deans
BBC Wales political reporter
- Published
A politician who joined the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party last summer will not represent them at the Senedd elections.
Gareth Bennett will run instead as an independent in Cynon Valley.
A party spokesman said the decision was by mutual agreement. No further explanation has been given.
The controversial politician was elected to the Senedd in 2016 as a member of UKIP, and briefly led the party's group.
A spokesman for the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party (ATWAP) said: "It was mutually agreed that Gareth will not stand for the party and will stand as an independent.
"He said that he continues to support the party's objective and he wishes us well, as we do him."
Mr Bennett was elected as UKIP's representative in South Wales Central in May 2016, after surviving calls within the party for him to be deselected because of comments he made about Eastern European immigrants.
Turmoil in UKIP led to a leadership election in 2018 in which Mr Bennett claimed victory, standing on a campaign to scrap devolution.
His leadership of the party's Senedd group lasted less than a year, after members left to join the Brexit Party.
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What elections are happening? On 6 May, people across Wales will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party or parties that can command the support of a majority of members will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Welsh Parliament have? MSs pass laws on many aspects of day-to-day life in Wales, such as health, education and transport. They also have control over some taxes. Defence, foreign policy and immigration are decided by the UK Parliament.
How do I vote? Anyone who lives in Wales and is registered to vote is eligible, so long as they are aged 16 or over on the day of the election. You can register to vote online.
After a spell as an independent Mr Bennett joined the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party in June 2020.
In 2019 a Senedd watchdog found a video made by the politician was demeaning of Labour's Joyce Watson.
The Senedd banned him from the institution for a week as punishment.
The year before, a separate investigation found Mr Bennett spent almost £10,000 on a damp office without a survey and against advice from a solicitor.
In total the office cost Mr Bennett £7,000, including £2,477 he agreed to have docked from his salary.
Mr Bennett told BBC Wales he had nothing to add to the statement from ATWAP, although he confirmed he was standing in Cynon Valley, rather than on a regional list.
Other candidates in Cynon Valley include:
- Geraint Benney, Plaid Cymru
- Gerald Francis, Liberal Democrat
- Peter Hopkins, Reform UK
- Vikki Howells, Labour
- Mia Rees, Conservative
