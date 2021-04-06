Welsh election: Tories pledge not to expand Senedd

Expanding the size of the Senedd has been an aim of the institution's keenest backers for a while.Some Senedd members - particularly those on the backbenches and in opposition - have complained of large workloads, juggling multiple commitments.But the anxieties over calling for more publicly funded politicians explain why little has happened.Labour's policy recently is to say nothing at all - it kept silent at the results of the last review and it barely engaged with the Conservatives on the subject on Tuesday.As it stands it has not ruled in or out an expansion, something that could give the party wiggle room post-election should it need it in negotiations with others.For the Tories' part, this is a firmer no than what was provided by former Senedd leader Paul Davies earlier in 2020, when he stated there will be no increase in the number of politicians in Wales, but did not specifically refer to the Senedd.