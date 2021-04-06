Wales elections: Climate change 'at heart' of Green Party manifesto
Tackling climate change and restoring nature is "at the heart" of Wales' Green Party policy, the party will announce later.
Launching its manifesto for the Senedd election, the party said it would "transform Wales" by building 12,000 homes to the highest environmental standards.
It would also launch a transformation fund to invest in local communities, creating "thousands" of green jobs.
Voters go to the polls on 6 May.
The party also pledges to widen access to further education, ensuring that students do not pay fees for first degrees and will offer electronic devices to all children who need to learn from home.
It also said it would move to a "community model" for healthcare, which would allow people to receive the care they need locally.
On personal finance, the party said it would "ensure basic financial security" for all by implementing a universal basic income.
Since the start of devolution in 1999, the party has never won a seat in Cardiff Bay.
However, its leader in Wales, Anthony Slaughter, said the manifesto set out "a bold but achievable plan".
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What elections are happening? On 6 May, people across Wales will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party or parties that can command the support of a majority of members will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Welsh Parliament have? MSs pass laws on many aspects of day-to-day life in Wales, such as health, education and transport. They also have control over some taxes. Defence, foreign policy and immigration are decided by the UK Parliament.
How do I vote? Anyone who lives in Wales and is registered to vote is eligible, so long as they are aged 16 or over on the day of the election. You can register to vote online.
Other key pledges include:
- Protecting the NHS as a free service, with a more joined up approach to health and social care
- Promoting the use of Welsh to safeguard and create bilingual communities
- Encouraging good health and access to green space
- More local decision making and an "effective Welsh government that listens"
- Creating better, affordable, cleaner transport options, including access to better walking and cycling options and affordable public transport
- Net zero carbon emissions by 2030, replacing fossil fuels with onshore and offshore renewable energy and making necessary upgrades to the electricity grid
Speaking ahead of the launch, Mr Slaughter said: "We just have to look at Scotland and the incredible impact Greens have had in Holyrood to see the difference a group of Green voices make in parliament.
"I look forward to seeing pragmatic but far-sighted Greens taking seats in the Senedd this May, standing up for local communities, and a resilient future for Wales.
"Our manifesto sets out a bold but achievable plan, to ensure we can support everyone living in Wales, whilst simultaneously protecting our planet."
