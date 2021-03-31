Covid: Wales' pubs and restaurants set for 26 April outdoor reopening
- Published
Outdoor pubs and restaurants can reopen on 26 April as long as coronavirus rates remain low, the Welsh government has said.
Travel between Wales and the rest of the UK and Ireland will also be allowed from 12 April.
First Minister Mark Drakeford will announce his latest moves to ease lockdown on Thursday.
Ahead of his press conference, it was confirmed non-essential retail could reopen from 12 April.
Close-contact services - such as beauty parlours - will be able to reopen on the same day.
Outdoor attractions are also set to reopen on 26 April and ministers could also allow gyms and leisure centres to open for individual training "by early May", alongside organised outdoor activity for up to 30 people.
Mr Drakeford will set out a "series of measures" to take Wales into alert level three by 17 May, "subject to public health conditions remaining favourable".