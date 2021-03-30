Welsh election: First minister should take charge of economy, says Plaid
- Published
Plaid Cymru would combine the roles of economy minister with first minister if it came to power after the Senedd elections.
Leader Adam Price said he would take "personal responsibility" for the post-pandemic economic recovery.
He also criticised the Welsh Labour Government for failing to support home grown businesses in Wales.
Welsh Labour said its "commitment to an ambitious and prosperous future for Wales is absolute."
Plaid Cymru said it would implement a "Welsh Green Deal, creating 60,000 jobs" in low-carbon industries, the foundational economy and in the public sector if it were in power after 6 May.
Mr Price said Wales was facing the "most challenging economic times that we have seen in our lifetime and that's why we need a first minister that leads from the front".
"We've underperformed for too long as an economy, now is an opportunity for us to create an economic future for ourselves, which delivers quality jobs in every part of business."
Mr Price said his "entire adult professional life has being a preparation for this in many ways".
"I'm an economist by training. I've worked in economic development and innovation outside of politics," he said.
Asked about the collapse of his financial technology business in 2014, Ideoba, he said that he'd been involved in businesses that had succeeded too.
"Part of innovation is accepting that sometimes new things don't always succeed," he said.
"Playing it safe, always sticking on the same track, doing the same old things, that will mean that in 20 years time we'll be having the same conversation about an economy that hasn't succeeded, that isn't delivering quality jobs to our people.
"We've got to try new things."
WALES ELECTION: THE BASICS
What elections are happening? On 6 May, people across Wales will vote to elect 60 Members of the Senedd (MSs). The party or parties that can command the support of a majority of members will form the Welsh government. Find out more here.
What powers does the Welsh Parliament have? MSs pass laws on many aspects of day-to-day life in Wales, such as health, education and transport. They also have control over some taxes. Defence, foreign policy and immigration are decided by the UK Parliament.
How do I vote? Anyone who lives in Wales and is registered to vote is eligible, so long as they are aged 16 or over on the day of the election. You can register to vote online.
Mr Price also criticised the Welsh Labour government, saying it was a "mistake" to focus on bringing international companies to Wales.
"We need to shift our economic policy - an economic policy that has basically been based on one idea, which is getting the chequebook out and trying to lure in companies from outside to set up branch plants. That's not worked for us in the past and it is simply not going to work for us in the future.
"We've got to invest in our own domestic Welsh businesses."
A Welsh Labour official said: "Most people will find it odd that Adam Price is giving himself multiple jobs before a single vote has been cast.
"How can anyone, particularly after the past year, think that first minister or economy minister or health minister for instance, are anything but full time jobs in their own right.
"Welsh Labour's commitment to an ambitious and prosperous future for Wales is absolute.
"That is why we are helping businesses right now with the most substantial business package anywhere in the UK and have extended the business rates holiday for a further 12 months."
The Welsh Conservatives responded: "Time and time again Plaid Cymru have propped up Labour in Cardiff Bay, and they'd do it again after 6 May.
"Plaid have only ever voted against five budgets during Labour's 22 years in power, so rather than lecturing the nation, their leader needs to accept some responsibility for his party's role in holding back our country's economy.
"We need change and people in Wales can get that by voting for the Welsh Conservatives who will build a better Wales with a sole focus on our economic recovery - not obsessing over more powers, politicians, or independence."
The Liberal Democrats said the idea was "frankly ridiculous" and an "insult to his shadow economy minister Helen Mary Jones."
Welsh Liberal Democrats, John Miller said "something as important as the Welsh economy deserves a full time minister at the top table.
"The Welsh economy needs new ideas and that's why Welsh Liberal Democrats want to put our recovery first and are calling for an economic recovery council which will be chaired by the economy minister of the day and will have representatives from business and academia to advise the government.
"One individual controlling and consolidating power is never a good idea".
