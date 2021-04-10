Welsh Parliament election 2021: South Wales West regional candidates
- Published
Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Welsh Parliament elections in South Wales West using the list below.
Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.
Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party
- Simon Anthony Rees
- Cameron Owen Edwards
- Robin Hunter-Clarke
- Sarah Allen
- James Cole
Britain's Communist Party
- Laura Picand
- Owain Rhys Phillips
- John Chilvers
- Roger Jones
Freedom Alliance
- Michelle Karen Valerio
- Jonathan Richard Tilt
- Zoe Sian Fry
Gwlad
- Geraint David Jones
- Wayne Erasmus
- David Smith
- John Young
Independent
- Caroline Yvonne Jones
Plaid Cymru
- Sioned Williams
- Luke Fletcher
- John Davies
- Jamie Evans
- Rhiannon Mary Barrar
- Leanne Elizabeth Lewis
- Victoria Griffiths
- Richard Paul Sambrook
- Daniel Gwydion Williams
- James Christopher Radcliffe
Propel
- Tim Thomas
- Gail John
- James Henton
- Lee Felton
Reform UK
- Christine Ann Roach
- Glenda Marie Davies
- Byron Geraint John
- Sean Prior
- Darren Rees
UKIP
- Tim Jenkins
- Dan Morgan
- Stan Robinson
- Gillian Elsie Mason
Wales Green Party
- Megan Poppy Lloyd
- Chris Evans
- Alex Harris
- Tom Muller
Welsh Conservatives
- Tom Giffard
- Altaf Hussain
- Samantha Chohan
- Liz Hill O'Shea
- Suzy Davies
- Rachel Nugent-Finn
- Nathan Adams
Welsh Labour
- Sian James
- Mahaboob Basha
- Neelo Farr
- Kevin Pascoe
Welsh Liberal Democrats
- Chloe Hutchinson
- Sam Bennett
- Harvey Jones
- Helen Ceri Clarke
Welsh Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- John Mark Evans
- Karen Louise Geraghty
- Gareth William Bromhall
- Oisin Dominic Mulholland
- Charlie Matthew Wells