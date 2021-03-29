Election 2021: Wales Greens pledge action to tackle climate crisis
- Published
The Wales Green Party is calling for "drastic action" to tackle the climate emergency as part of its pitch for May's Senedd election.
The party argues the Welsh government has been too slow to act and electing Greens to the Senedd would "make sure it actually has the urgency needed."
Affordable homes and healthcare close to communities are other key pledges.
The Greens would also campaign in favour of Welsh independence in the event of a referendum.
Anthony Slaughter, party leader in Wales, said its vision of a "diverse, cosmopolitan, internationalist, outward-looking Wales...is only achievable through independence".
"But this is only the start of the conversation, this is a conversation that needs to happen with the people of Wales, with politicians, citizens of Wales," he added.
Candidates have signed up to a Green Transformation Pledge for Wales, including five promises around affordable homes, well-funded healthcare, education, climate change, and opposition to "Westminster's power grab".
Amelia Womack, deputy leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, said: "Our priority is about tackling the climate emergency, securing a strong environment as well as addressing inequality and ensuring social justice across Wales.
"We've seen Welsh Labour fail to take the genuine interest in ensuring that we're meeting these targets."
The Greens are fielding four candidates on each of the five regional lists as well as candidates in 13 of the 40 constituency seats.
The party has never won seats in the Senedd and recorded 3% of the vote for the regional list in the 2016 election.
