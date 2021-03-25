Covid: 'Stay-local' rule in Wales to end from Saturday
"Stay-local" rules will lift in Wales from Saturday and unrestricted travel within its borders will be allowed.
It means Wales will be the first UK nation to scrap travel restrictions within country boundaries since lockdowns were re-imposed in winter.
Self-contained tourist accommodation - including many hotels and cottages - will also be able to open on Saturday.
But non-essential travel to and from other UK nations will be banned for at least two weeks.
The move by the Welsh government will also see rules on the number of people who can meet outdoors - including in private gardens - eased.
Six people from two households will be able to meet up, an increase from the current four-person limit.
Organised outdoor activities and sports for under-18s can resume, and libraries and archives will be able to reopen their doors.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the "public health position remains stable" and there is "headroom" to make changes.
"These further relaxations are part of our careful and phased approach to unlocking the restrictions and enabling people and businesses to resume their activities in the safest possible way," he said.
Rules will also allow a limited opening of outdoors areas of some historic places and gardens.
Stay local rules were in place for just two weeks.
They had replaced a stay-at-home order - in place since the start of the third national Welsh lockdown - which had required people to remain home except for essential purposes like work and exercise.
Lockdown was imposed in Wales at the end of December after a rise in cases increased pressure on the Welsh NHS.
It is the latest measure in the Welsh government's plans to ease restrictions - but many parts of the economy remain closed.
Retailers may be allowed to fully reopen, and teaching of pupils not yet back in school could restart from 12 April.
Primary schools and some secondary school children have already resumed classes.
A decision on whether to permit pubs, restaurants and cafes to reopen outdoors will not be taken until at least 22 April.
The UK government does not plan to ease stay at home restrictions in Wales until 29 March, but ministers will urge people to remain local as much as possible.
It plans to allow trips to self-catering accommodation from 12 April.
Under the Welsh proposals the interim all-Wales travel area - which will allow only essential travel in and out of Wales to other UK nations - is planned to be lifted on the same date.
People will need a "reasonable excuse", such as work, to travel out and in of the area.
The Welsh government said the level of restrictions was "starting" to move from alert level four to alert level three.
Huw Pendleton, the managing director of Celtic Holiday Parks in Pembrokeshire, said he expected to be "extremely busy" at the weekend.
He said all three of his parks were fully booked and they were expecting up to 600 people to arrive over the weekend.
"We will be very grateful to let people back into the business," he said.
"We hope that people will act responsibly because health comes first. But these communities are very reliant on tourism."
'Really excited'
Kevin Burt, visitor attraction manager at Llandegfedd Visitor and Watersports Centre, near Pontypool, said: "We know that people have been desperate to get out, to enjoy the countryside, to enjoy the walks and to take it all in.
"We're really excited to welcome our customers back, but we are very conscious as well that it needs to be a safe for them and for the people who work here as well."
Wales' case rate has been below 50 cases per 100,000 - the case rate threshold used as the guide for bringing areas into lockdown last year - for the past 20 days.
At the moment it is 39.1 per 100,000 over the past seven days. The peak was 17 December, when it was 636 cases per 100,000.
The rate that tests are coming back as positive is the lowest point since mid-September, is 3.2%.
Recent data reported by the Technical Advisory Cell (TAC) and Public Health Wales showed an increase in cases by 50% among the under-10s between 7 March and 14 March, and a fall of 52% among 20 to 29-year-olds.
They went up among 80 to 89-year-olds by 1.8%.
It puts the latest R number as 0.6 to 0.9, meaning the infection rate is slowing by about 6% to 1% per day.